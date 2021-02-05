Kylee’s Kitchen: Super Bowl snack time

No matter which teams play in the Super Bowl, you can not watch the game with an empty stomach.
Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen has scored a touchdown with a game-winning recipe.
Buffalo Chicken Monkey Bread
Ingredients
- 6 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup buffalo sauce, divided in half
- 1 cup cooked, shredded chicken
- 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 4, 7.5-ounce cans refrigerated biscuit dough
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
- Optional: Ranch dressing, blue cheese dressing, and / or buffalo sauce for dipping
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray pan with nonstick spray and set aside.
- Mix 4 ounces cream cheese and 1/2 cup buffalo sauce. Stir in chicken, blue cheese, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper.
- Separate and flatten the biscuits. Add 1.5 teaspoons of buffalo chicken dip to the center of each piece of biscuit dough.
- Pinch to seal the edges of the biscuit dough and roll into ball. Arrange evenly in pan.
- Mix together melted butter and 1/2 cup buffalo sauce and pour over the top.
- Cover pan with foil and bake for about 1 hour, or until biscuit dough is golden brown and cooked through.
- Let cool for 5 minutes before inverting on serving platter.
- Snip corner of plastic bag, fill it with cream cheese, and decoratively pipe “laces” on football.
- Serve with ranch dressing, blue cheese dressing, and / or buffalo sauce for dipping.