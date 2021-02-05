Kylee’s Kitchen: Super Bowl snack time

No matter which teams play in the Super Bowl, you can not watch the game with an empty stomach.

Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen has scored a touchdown with a game-winning recipe.

Buffalo Chicken Monkey Bread

Ingredients

6 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup buffalo sauce, divided in half

1 cup cooked, shredded chicken

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4, 7.5-ounce cans refrigerated biscuit dough

1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted

Optional: Ranch dressing, blue cheese dressing, and / or buffalo sauce for dipping

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray pan with nonstick spray and set aside. Mix 4 ounces cream cheese and 1/2 cup buffalo sauce. Stir in chicken, blue cheese, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Separate and flatten the biscuits. Add 1.5 teaspoons of buffalo chicken dip to the center of each piece of biscuit dough. Pinch to seal the edges of the biscuit dough and roll into ball. Arrange evenly in pan. Mix together melted butter and 1/2 cup buffalo sauce and pour over the top. Cover pan with foil and bake for about 1 hour, or until biscuit dough is golden brown and cooked through. Let cool for 5 minutes before inverting on serving platter. Snip corner of plastic bag, fill it with cream cheese, and decoratively pipe “laces” on football. Serve with ranch dressing, blue cheese dressing, and / or buffalo sauce for dipping.