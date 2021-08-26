Kylee’s Kitchen: Treat your pup (and yourself) on National Dog Day

A lot of dog owners don’t need an extra reason to spoil their pooch. But in case you needed any convincing, Thursday is National Dog Day!

Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen is a doting dog mom, and she’s celebrating National Dog Day with some homemade treats that come with the full approval of her dog Dill!

These treats can even be enjoyed by dogs with more sensitive stomachs. Kylee came up with some recipes that are dairy-free and have no added sugar, salt, gluten, or leavening agents like baking soda.

Peanut butter and banana dog treats

Yield: Makes about 2 dozen treats (depending on size of cookie cutter)

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup (100 grams) gluten-free oats (rolled oats or quick oats)

1 ripe banana (140 grams)

3/4 cup (198 grams) peanut butter (sugar free, no xylitol)

Optional ingredients you can add in: 1 Tablespoon molasses, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon salt



Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place oats in food processor and blend until it resembles coarse flour. Add banana and peanut butter to food processor and blend until it forms a cohesive dough. Roll dough out to 0.25-inch thickness. Use bone cookie cutter (or any other cookie cutter) to cut shapes into dough. Place shapes on lined cookie sheet and bake 18-20 minutes, or until cookies turn golden brown. Allow to cool completely before serving to your dog.

Peanut butter and banana thumbprint cookies

Yield: Makes about 2 dozen cookies

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup (100 grams) gluten-free oats (rolled oats or quick oats)

1 ripe banana (140 grams)

3/4 cup (198 grams) peanut butter (sugar free, no xylitol)

1/2 cup sugar-free, no xylitol strawberry jam

Optional ingredients you can add in: 1 Tablespoon molasses, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon salt



Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place oats in food processor and blend until it resembles coarse flour. Add banana and peanut butter to food processor and blend until it forms a cohesive dough. Roll dough into Tablespoon-sized balls and place on lined cookie sheet. Create an indentation in the center of each cookie with your thumb. Spoon about 1/2 teaspoon jam into center of each cookie. Bake about 15 minutes, or until cookies turn golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool before eating.

Sugar-free strawberry jam

Yield: 1 cup strawberry jam

Ingredients

1 pound strawberries

2 Tablespoons water

1 1/2 teaspoon chia seeds

Directions

Hull strawberries and place in saucepan with water, cover with lid. Bring to simmer and heat on medium-low for about 30 minutes, checking periodically to make sure it isn’t heating too fast and nothing is burning. The strawberries should start breaking down. Remove lid from pan and continue to simmer strawberries on medium-low for another 30 minutes, or until strawberries are completely brown down and it resembles jam. Remove pan from heat and stir in chia seeds. Store jam in jar and cool in refrigerator before using.