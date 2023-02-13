This Valentine’s Day, you can present a savory side dish in a sweet way.
Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen shares how.
Valentine’s Day Duchess Potatoes
Yield: About 16 servings
Time: About 1 hour
Ingredients
- 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and large dice
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 egg yolks, room temperature
- 6 Tablespoons Challenge Garlic Parmesan with Herbs Butter Snack Spread, melted and divided
- 2.5 ounces Boursin garlic & herb cheese, room temperature
- 1/4 cup sour cream, room temperature
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
Directions
- Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aide
- Place potatoes and salt in large pot and fill with water. Bring to boil, lower to simmer, and cook for 20 minutes or until potatoes are very tender.
- Drain potatoes and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- Add egg yolks, 4 Tablespoons butter, Boursin cheese, sour cream, salt and pepper to large mixing bowl and mix until combined.
- Add potatoes to bowl and mix until smooth.
- Transfer potatoes to large piping bag fitted with open star tip. Pipe potato mixture into heart shape on baking sheet.
- Brush potato hearts with 2 Tablespoons melted butter. Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown and serve.