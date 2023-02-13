This Valentine’s Day, you can present a savory side dish in a sweet way.

Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen shares how.

Valentine’s Day Duchess Potatoes

Yield: About 16 servings

Time: About 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and large dice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 egg yolks, room temperature
  • 6 Tablespoons Challenge Garlic Parmesan with Herbs Butter Snack Spread, melted and divided
  • 2.5 ounces Boursin garlic & herb cheese, room temperature
  • 1/4 cup sour cream, room temperature
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aide 
  2. Place potatoes and salt in large pot and fill with water. Bring to boil, lower to simmer, and cook for 20 minutes or until potatoes are very tender.
  3. Drain potatoes and set aside.
  4. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
  5. Add egg yolks, 4 Tablespoons butter, Boursin cheese, sour cream, salt and pepper to large mixing bowl and mix until combined. 
  6. Add potatoes to bowl and mix until smooth.
  7. Transfer potatoes to large piping bag fitted with open star tip. Pipe potato mixture into heart shape on baking sheet.
  8. Brush potato hearts with 2 Tablespoons melted butter. Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown and serve. 