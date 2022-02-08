Kylee’s Kitchen: Valentine’s Day pepperosies

Valentine’s Day is often associated with all things sweet: perfumes, chocolate and candies, and of course, your sweetheart.

This Valentine’s Day, Kylee Scales is switching things up in Kylee’s Kitchen. She’s trading the sweet for the savory with her fun take on a Valentine’s Day bouquet.

Pepperosies are like a garlic knot and stuffed breadstick all in one, and you only need six ingredients to make them!

Pepperosies

Photo courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Yield: About 12 rolls

Ingredients

1 recipe pizza dough or 1 package pre-made pizza dough

6 Tablespoons Challenge salted butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

4 ounces mozzarella, shredded

6 ounces pepperoni (about 8 pieces per rose)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray muffin pan with nonstick pray. Roll out pizza dough as thin as possible into rectangle. Cut pizza dough lengthwise into 1 1/2-inch strips. Mix butter, garlic, and Italian seasoning in small bowl. Brush each pizza strip with mixture. Sprinkle mozzarella evenly over each strip. Line up pepperoni on top half of each strip. Each piece should overlap slightly and the top half should hang over the dough. Tightly roll up each dough strip and brush with butter mixture. Place each roll into muffin pan cavity. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until crust is golden and pepperoni is crips. Remove from oven and serve.