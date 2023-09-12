What are the best mushrooms to use? How do you prep the mushrooms? What is the best way to store mushrooms?

Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen chatted with the morning show Tuesday to show us how to prep mushrooms and make vegan nachos with a twist to celebrate National Mushroom Month.

Vegan Nachos

Yield: 1 large platter nachos

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

For walnut mushroom taco “meat”

2 Tablespoons sundried tomatoes

2 Tablespoon lime juice

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 portobello mushrooms, woody stem and gills removed

2 cups walnuts

1 Tablespoon avocado oil

For vegan cheese sauce:

3 Tablespoons avocado oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon ground paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne powder

1 Tablespoon yellow mustard

3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

6 Tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

For nacho assembly:

Tortilla chips

Pico de gallo

Radishes sliced thin

Pickle red onion

Jalapenos, sliced thin

Avocado, diced

Directions:

For walnut mushroom taco “meat”

Pulse sundried tomatoes, lime juice, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and salt in a food processor until tomatoes are finely chopped. Add mushrooms and walnuts to a food processor. Pulse until the texture resembles ground beef. Don’t overdo it! You don’t want a paste. Alternatively, finely chop everything and mix with spices. Heat 1 Tablespoon avocado oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Transfer mixture to skillet and cook for about 10 minutes or until mixture releases its liquid and is browned.

For vegan cheese sauce

Heat oil in small saucepan on low heat. Add salt, garlic powder, curry powder, paprika, and cayenne. Whisk for about 30 seconds to bloom spices. Add yellow mustard and whisk to combine. Add flour and whisk. Add nutritional yeast, and whisk. Mixture will be very clumpy. Add milk and whisk on low heat for a few minutes. If it gets too thick you can add a little bit more water and whisk again. Add cold milk a little at a time while whisking until smooth after each addition. If sauce is too thick, add a little more milk. Remove from heat.

For nacho assembly

Drizzle cheese sauce on the bottom of the platter and layer tortilla chips on top of the cheese sauce. Sprinkle taco “meat” over chips. Top with pico de gallo, radish slices, pickled red onions, jalapeno, and avocado, and finish with more cheese sauce. Serve immediately. Store leftover taco “meat” and cheese sauce in the refrigerator for up to five days.