If you’re a home gardener, you may be up to your knees in zucchini right now.

Fortunately, Kylee Scales has a sweet way to use the incredibly versatile vegetable today in Kylee’s Kitchen.

In fact, it’s a dessert that may even fool your family. They’ll think they’re eating apple crisp – but nope, it’s zucchini!

Zapple crisp

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients for the zucchini filling

2 pounds zucchini

105 grams (1/2 cup) brown sugar

3 Tablespoons lemon juice

8 grams (1 Tablespoon) all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Ingredients for the crisp topping

210 grams (1 cup) brown sugar

120 grams (1 cup) all-purpose flour

90 grams (1 cup) rolled oats

8 Tablespoons (1/2 cup) Challenge unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions for the zucchini filling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 11×7-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. Peel zucchini and slice in half lengthwise. Remove seeds from center of zucchini and slice into 1/8-inch pieces. They should resemble apple slices. Place in large bowl. Mix remaining filling ingredients and add to bowl with zucchini slices. Mix until slices are evenly coated. Spread evenly in baking dish.

Directions for the crisp topping

Mix all topping ingredients and spread evenly over zucchini filling. Bake for 40 – 45 minutes or until filling is bubbly and crisp topping is golden brown. Zapple crisp is best served hot with vanilla ice cream.