If you’re a home gardener, you may be up to your knees in zucchini right now.
Fortunately, Kylee Scales has a sweet way to use the incredibly versatile vegetable today in Kylee’s Kitchen.
In fact, it’s a dessert that may even fool your family. They’ll think they’re eating apple crisp – but nope, it’s zucchini!
Zapple crisp
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients for the zucchini filling
- 2 pounds zucchini
- 105 grams (1/2 cup) brown sugar
- 3 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 8 grams (1 Tablespoon) all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Ingredients for the crisp topping
- 210 grams (1 cup) brown sugar
- 120 grams (1 cup) all-purpose flour
- 90 grams (1 cup) rolled oats
- 8 Tablespoons (1/2 cup) Challenge unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions for the zucchini filling
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 11×7-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
- Peel zucchini and slice in half lengthwise. Remove seeds from center of zucchini and slice into 1/8-inch pieces. They should resemble apple slices. Place in large bowl.
- Mix remaining filling ingredients and add to bowl with zucchini slices. Mix until slices are evenly coated. Spread evenly in baking dish.
Directions for the crisp topping
- Mix all topping ingredients and spread evenly over zucchini filling.
- Bake for 40 – 45 minutes or until filling is bubbly and crisp topping is golden brown.
- Zapple crisp is best served hot with vanilla ice cream.