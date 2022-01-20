Kylee’s Kitchen rolls outs the brie for National Cheese Lover’s Day

National Cheese Lover’s Day is a day of dietary celebration for anyone who thinks cheese is an essential part of every meal.

Cheeseburgers, cheese dip, cheese and crackers — the possibilities are endless.

A true cheese classic would have to be mac and cheese. Today in Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales is adding an air of sophistication by using entire wheels of cheese in her recipe!

Chipotle brie mac and cheese en croute

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups macaroni pasta

4 (8-ounce) wheels brie

4 Tablespoons Challenge unsalted butter

1/4 cup (30 grams) all-purpose flour

1 cup (240 milliliters) whole milk

3 Tablespoons chipotle in adobo

2 Tablespoons dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup crispy jalapeño pieces (omit if you can’t find or substitute with crispy onion pieces)

4 sheets puff pastry

Egg wash (1 egg + 1 Tablespoon water)

Hot honey, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Fill large pot with 2 quarts water and bring to boil. Add macaroni to pot and cook 6 minutes. Set colander in sink and pour noodles into colander. Run cold water over noodles until they are cool to touch. Set aside. Use paring knife to cut circle around inner rim of each brie cheese wheel, being careful not to pierce the bottom of the wheel. Use spoon to scoop out the brie and set aside in bowl. Set hollowed out brie rinds aside. Heat large pan to medium heat. Add butter to pan. Once melted, add flour. Use spatula to stir butter and flour until roux turns blond in color. Slowly whisk in cold milk. Whisk in chipotle in adobo, mustard, cayenne, black pepper, and salt. Whisk in brie that you set aside and sharp cheddar until melted. Add macaroni to sauce and remove from heat. Stir in jalapeño pieces. Roll out puff pastry and and place hollowed brie rinds in center of each sheet. Divide pasta between each brie rind. Take each corner of puff pastry and pull it over the pasta to the opposite side of the brie rind. Brush the puff pastry with egg wash. Place brie wheels onto a baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until puff pastry is golden brown. Remove from oven. Drizzle with hot honey and sprinkle with additional jalapeño pieces before serving.