Lay down the checkered blanket for National Picnic Day in Kylee’s Kitchen

Friday, April 23 is National Picnic Day. If you’re planning on celebrating with a picnic feast, it’s important to plan something that is easy to transport and assemble.
Kylee’s Scales has all the makings for a perfect picnic! She is sharing her picnic loaf and “jarcuterie” recipes with us in Kylee’s Kitchen.
Grilled Vegetable Picnic Loaf
Ingredients
- 1 loaf of crusty bread, round or oval
- 1/2 cup olive tapenade
- 1/2 cup pesto
- 1/2 cup arugula
- 1 large eggplant, sliced lengthwise 1/4” thick, grilled or roasted
- 1 zucchini, sliced lengthwise 1/4” thick, grilled or roasted
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips, grilled or roasted
- 1/2 red onion, julienned
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes
- 1/2 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into slices
- Other options: Italian meats, artichokes, grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese
Directions
- Cut off top of loaf of bread (about 2 inches down) and set aside. Scoop out most of the inside. You can save breadcrumbs to use for cooking later, if desired.
- Spread inside of bread shell and underneath lid with layer of olive tapenade and layer of pesto.
- Place layer of arugula in bottom of bread shell. Then layer eggplant, zucchini, red bell pepper, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and top with more arugula.
- Place top layer of bread on top.
- Wrap the entire loaf in plastic wrap, move to refrigerator, and place something heavy on top for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- Transport whole loaf to picnic and slice when ready to serve.
Jarcuterie
Ingredients
- Nuts
- Dried fruit
- Cured meats
- Cheese
- Olives
- Crackers
- Grapes or berries
Directions
- Layer durable ingredients like nuts and dried fruit in bottom of mason jar
- Layer meats, cheese, and olives on 2 skewers and stick in jar
- Fill in space on outside edge with crackers
- Use grapes and berries to fill in gaps in center