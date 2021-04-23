Lay down the checkered blanket for National Picnic Day in Kylee’s Kitchen

Friday, April 23 is National Picnic Day. If you’re planning on celebrating with a picnic feast, it’s important to plan something that is easy to transport and assemble.

Kylee’s Scales has all the makings for a perfect picnic! She is sharing her picnic loaf and “jarcuterie” recipes with us in Kylee’s Kitchen.

Grilled Vegetable Picnic Loaf

Grilled vegetable picnic loaf, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients

1 loaf of crusty bread, round or oval

1/2 cup olive tapenade

1/2 cup pesto

1/2 cup arugula

1 large eggplant, sliced lengthwise 1/4” thick, grilled or roasted

1 zucchini, sliced lengthwise 1/4” thick, grilled or roasted

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips, grilled or roasted

1/2 red onion, julienned

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes

1/2 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into slices

Other options: Italian meats, artichokes, grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese

Directions

Cut off top of loaf of bread (about 2 inches down) and set aside. Scoop out most of the inside. You can save breadcrumbs to use for cooking later, if desired. Spread inside of bread shell and underneath lid with layer of olive tapenade and layer of pesto. Place layer of arugula in bottom of bread shell. Then layer eggplant, zucchini, red bell pepper, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and top with more arugula. Place top layer of bread on top. Wrap the entire loaf in plastic wrap, move to refrigerator, and place something heavy on top for at least 2 hours or overnight. Transport whole loaf to picnic and slice when ready to serve.

Jarcuterie, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Jarcuterie

Ingredients

Nuts

Dried fruit

Cured meats

Cheese

Olives

Crackers

Grapes or berries

Directions

Layer durable ingredients like nuts and dried fruit in bottom of mason jar Layer meats, cheese, and olives on 2 skewers and stick in jar Fill in space on outside edge with crackers Use grapes and berries to fill in gaps in center