It’s National Brownie Day!

Food blogger Kylee Scales joined FOX59 Morning News to discuss the three types of cocoa and the techniques she uses to make the perfect brownie every time.

Find her tips in the video above and her featured recipe below.

Image via Kylee Scales

Image via Kylee Scales

Image via Kylee Scales

Image via Kylee Scales

Ingredients

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar (250 grams)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

12 Tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) Challenge unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (50 grams) Dutch-processed cocoa powder

1/2 cup (40 grams) black cocoa powder

Sea salt for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper with 2-inch overhang on 2 sides. Set aside. Using stand mixer, whip eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt on medium speed for about 2 – 3 minutes or until mixture is fluffy and pale and when you lift up the mixer head, the batter falls back in thick trails like a ribbon. Slowly mix in butter. Sift together flour and both cocoa powders and fold into batter until just combined. Pour batter into baking pan and bake for 30 – 35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out mostly clean with some wet crumbs. Thermometer inserted into center should read 195 degrees Fahrenheit. Immediately sprinkle with sea salt. Allow brownies to cool in pan for at least 30 minutes before removing by lifting out using overhanging parchment paper. Cut into 9 squares and serve.

Time: About 1 hour

Yield: Makes 9 brownies