There is absolutely no need to stand around the stove flipping pancakes on Christmas morning!
This recipe for gingerbread sheet pan pancakes will make the holiday a breeze–and you can even make it in advance.
Food blogger Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen shares the recipe on FOX59 Morning News.
Gingerbread sheet pan pancakes
- Yield: Makes about 8 servings
- Time: About 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 cups (360 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon ground ginger
- 1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 1 1/2 cups (340 grams) whole fat Greek yogurt
- 3/4 cup milk
- 3/4 cup (180 grams) molasses
- 8 Tablespoons (1 stick) Challenge unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 13×18-inch baking sheet with nonstick spray. Set aside.
- Combine dry ingredients in large bowl. Mix wet ingredients in separate large bowl.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until fully combined. A few lumps are okay.
- Pour batter onto sheet pan and spread evenly.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until center springs back when touched.
- Remove from oven and serve.