There is absolutely no need to stand around the stove flipping pancakes on Christmas morning!

This recipe for gingerbread sheet pan pancakes will make the holiday a breeze–and you can even make it in advance.

Food blogger Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen shares the recipe on FOX59 Morning News.

Gingerbread sheet pan pancakes

  • Yield: Makes about 8 servings
  • Time: About 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups (360 grams) all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tablespoon ground ginger 
  • 1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon allspice
  • 1 1/2 cups (340 grams) whole fat Greek yogurt
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 3/4 cup (180 grams) molasses
  • 8 Tablespoons (1 stick) Challenge unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 13×18-inch baking sheet with nonstick spray. Set aside.
  2. Combine dry ingredients in large bowl. Mix wet ingredients in separate large bowl.
  3. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until fully combined. A few lumps are okay.
  4. Pour batter onto sheet pan and spread evenly. 
  5. Bake for 15 minutes or until center springs back when touched.
  6. Remove from oven and serve. 