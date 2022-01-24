Make Peanut Butter Upside Down Cake to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, marks National Peanut Butter Day!
To celebrate, Kylee Scales is sharing a delicious peanut butter upside down cake recipe that anyone can make.
Here’s the recipe via Kylee’s Kitchen:
Peanut butter upside down cake
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients
For the cake
- 1 1/2 cups (180 grams) all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup (160 grams) brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2/3 cup (176 grams) creamy peanut butter
- 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) Challenge unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) whole milk
- 2 (100 grams) large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
For the topping
- 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) Challenge unsalted butter
- 1 cup (213 grams) brown sugar
- 4 bananas split in half down the center
Directions
For the cake
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt in medium bowl. Set aside.
- Melt peanut butter and butter together in medium bowl. Add milk to bowl and stir until combined.
- Whisk eggs in small bowl and mix into wet ingredients with vanilla extract.
- Pour wet ingredients into bowl with dry ingredients and whisk until just combined.
For the topping
- Melt butter in bottom of 10-inch cast iron skillet
- Stir in brown sugar
- Arrange banana slices in circular pattern in butter/brown sugar mixture.
- Pour cake batter into skillet and smooth top.
- Place in oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until internal cake temperature reaches 205 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Let cake cool for 15 minutes. Invert the cake onto a cake stand or serving plate.