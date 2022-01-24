Make Peanut Butter Upside Down Cake to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, marks National Peanut Butter Day!

To celebrate, Kylee Scales is sharing a delicious peanut butter upside down cake recipe that anyone can make.

Here’s the recipe via Kylee’s Kitchen:

Peanut butter upside down cake

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients

For the cake

  • 1 1/2 cups (180 grams) all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup (160 grams) brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup (176 grams) creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) Challenge unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) whole milk
  • 2 (100 grams) large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the topping

Directions

For the cake

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt in medium bowl. Set aside.
  3. Melt peanut butter and butter together in medium bowl. Add milk to bowl and stir until combined. 
  4. Whisk eggs in small bowl and mix into wet ingredients with vanilla extract.
  5. Pour wet ingredients into bowl with dry ingredients and whisk until just combined.

For the topping

  1. Melt butter in bottom of 10-inch cast iron skillet
  2. Stir in brown sugar
  3. Arrange banana slices in circular pattern in butter/brown sugar mixture.
  4. Pour cake batter into skillet and smooth top.
  5. Place in oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until internal cake temperature reaches 205 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit.
  6. Let cake cool for 15 minutes. Invert the cake onto a cake stand or serving plate.

