Pancakes are a breakfast classic, and since September is National Breakfast Month — Kylee Scales has created a very special pumpkin recipe in Kylee’s Kitchen.

Pancakes don’t have to pack on the sugar. Instead, they can be pumped full of protein — by adding pumpkin puree!

Protein-packed pumpkin pancakes

Yield: 8 pancakes

Time: About 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup cottage cheese, small curd, full fat

4 eggs

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup oat flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoons baking powder

Optional toppings: Maple syrup, pecans, butter

Directions

Whisk together cottage cheese and eggs. Add pumpkin puree and vanilla extract and mix until combined. In separate bowl, whisk oat flour, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and baking powder. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix until smooth with some lumps. Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil (my preference is coconut oil). Once oil is hot, use scoop to place pancake batter into pan. Cook until pancakes are set around edges and golden-brown on bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip pancakes and cook until second side is golden-brown, about 2 more minutes. If you’re not sure if the pancake is done, you can check the internal temperature. It should register between 190 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve pancakes with maple syrup, pecans, and butter if desired.