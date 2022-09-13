Pancakes are a breakfast classic, and since September is National Breakfast Month — Kylee Scales has created a very special pumpkin recipe in Kylee’s Kitchen.
Pancakes don’t have to pack on the sugar. Instead, they can be pumped full of protein — by adding pumpkin puree!
Protein-packed pumpkin pancakes
Yield: 8 pancakes
Time: About 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup cottage cheese, small curd, full fat
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup oat flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoons baking powder
- Optional toppings: Maple syrup, pecans, butter
Directions
- Whisk together cottage cheese and eggs.
- Add pumpkin puree and vanilla extract and mix until combined.
- In separate bowl, whisk oat flour, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and baking powder.
- Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix until smooth with some lumps.
- Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil (my preference is coconut oil).
- Once oil is hot, use scoop to place pancake batter into pan.
- Cook until pancakes are set around edges and golden-brown on bottom, about 3 minutes.
- Flip pancakes and cook until second side is golden-brown, about 2 more minutes. If you’re not sure if the pancake is done, you can check the internal temperature. It should register between 190 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Serve pancakes with maple syrup, pecans, and butter if desired.