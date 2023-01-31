January is National Soup Month, and Kylee Scales is ladling out a tasty bowl in Kylee’s Kitchen.
Wild rice and mushroom soup
Yield: Makes 8 servings
Time: About 2 hours
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted Challenge butter
- 2 pounds mixed mushrooms, tough stems removed, sliced
- 8 ounces white onion, small dice
- 4 ounces carrot, small dice
- 4 ounces celery, small dice
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 2 quarts vegetable stock (or chicken stock)
- 1 cup wild rice (about 6 ounces)
- 6 parsley stems
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme (or 2 teaspoons dried thyme)
- 3 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 1 cup heavy cream (see notes)
- Optional for serving: Fresh chopped parsley, grated parmesan, baguette
Directions
- Melt butter in large stockpot over medium heat.
- Add mushrooms and saute until they release water and start to caramelize.
- Once mushroom water evaporates, add onion and carrots and saute until they caramelize. Once caramelized, add celery and saute until softened.
- Add garlic and saute until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add white wine and scrape bottom of pot to pick up any brown bits.
- Add stock and rice and turn temperature to medium high.
- While waiting for soup to boil, create bouquet garni by combining parsley stems, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, and black peppercorns in cheesecloth and tying it up with twine. Add to pot and submerge in stock.
- Once soup comes to boil, reduce to simmer. Cover pot and cook for 35 to 45 minutes, or until rice is tender.
- Remove from heat and stir in heavy cream.
- Top with parsley and parmesan and serve with baguette if desired.
Notes: Substitute heavy cream with cashew cream, white bean puree, cauliflower cream, or 1/4 cup tahini
Cashew cream
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup raw cashews
- Boiling water
- 1/2 cup water
Directions
- Combine raw cashews and boiling water in bowl and soak for 60 minutes. Drain water from cashews.
- Add cashews and 1 cup water to high-speed blender and blend until smooth.
White bean puree
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked white beans
- 1/4 cup water
Directions
- Blend cooked, drained beans with water until smooth. Add more water if necessary.
Cauliflower cream
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked cauliflower florets
- 1/4 cup water
Directions
- Blend cauliflower florets with water in blender until smooth. Add more water if necessary.