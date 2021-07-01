Red velvet cobbler sundaes: Kylee’s Kitchen whips up patriotic treat for Fourth of July

Fourth of July is all about celebrating America’s independence and the red, white, and blue.

It’s a great excuse to treat yourself to a colorful and patriotic dessert. Kylee Scales is making red velvet cobbler sundaes in Kylee’s Kitchen.

Red velvet cobbler sundae

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients for the fruit filling

8 cups berries (fresh or frozen)

1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

2 Tablespoons (10 grams) cornstarch

Ingredients for the red velvet biscuit topping

1 3/4 cups (210 grams) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

3 Tablespoons (15 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 Tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, cold and cubed

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoon red gel food coloring

Ingredients for the sundaes

8 cups Hudsonville’s Limited Edition American Fireworks ice cream

Directions for the fruit filling

Mix together berries, sugar, and cornstarch. Transfer mixture to 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish, spread in an even layer, and set aside.

Directions for the red velvet biscuit topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Use pastry cutter or fingers to cut butter into dry ingredients until you have pea-sized crumbs. Mix together buttermilk, vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, and food coloring. Pour liquid ingredients into dry ingredients and stir until mixture becomes cohesive dough. Form dough balls with your hands and place over berries. Place in oven and bake 50 minutes to 1 hour. You can double-check that the biscuits are done by using a thermometer. The temperature should read 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Cool at least 20 minutes before preparing sundaes.

Directions for the sundaes

Layer cobbler in sundae or parfait glasses with American Fireworks ice cream