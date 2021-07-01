Red velvet cobbler sundaes: Kylee’s Kitchen whips up patriotic treat for Fourth of July

Fourth of July is all about celebrating America’s independence and the red, white, and blue.
It’s a great excuse to treat yourself to a colorful and patriotic dessert. Kylee Scales is making red velvet cobbler sundaes in Kylee’s Kitchen.
Red velvet cobbler sundae
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients for the fruit filling
- 8 cups berries (fresh or frozen)
- 1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons (10 grams) cornstarch
Ingredients for the red velvet biscuit topping
- 1 3/4 cups (210 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
- 3 Tablespoons (15 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 8 Tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, cold and cubed
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoon red gel food coloring
Ingredients for the sundaes
Directions for the fruit filling
- Mix together berries, sugar, and cornstarch.
- Transfer mixture to 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish, spread in an even layer, and set aside.
Directions for the red velvet biscuit topping
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Mix together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- Use pastry cutter or fingers to cut butter into dry ingredients until you have pea-sized crumbs.
- Mix together buttermilk, vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, and food coloring.
- Pour liquid ingredients into dry ingredients and stir until mixture becomes cohesive dough.
- Form dough balls with your hands and place over berries.
- Place in oven and bake 50 minutes to 1 hour. You can double-check that the biscuits are done by using a thermometer. The temperature should read 200 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Cool at least 20 minutes before preparing sundaes.
Directions for the sundaes
- Layer cobbler in sundae or parfait glasses with American Fireworks ice cream