So good it’s scary: Kylee’s Kitchen thrills with zombie cake

Kylee’s Kitchen

When it comes to Halloween, Kylee’s Kitchen definitely leans more toward the treat than the trick side.

That’s why Kylee Scales has prepared something both sweet and a little scary. She’s made a zombie cake that’s surprisingly easy to assemble.

Zombie Cake

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients for the brownie

  • 2 sticks (8 ounces) salted Challenge butter
  • 10 ounces (283 grams) dark chocolate
  • 4 large eggs (8 ounces)
  • 2 cups (396 grams) granulated sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon (14 grams) vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons (4.5 grams) espresso powder
  • 2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour

Ingredients for the moss

  • 8 ounces sugar cookie dough
  • Green food coloring

Ingredients for the zombie fingers

  • 5 Tootsie Roll snack size candies
  • 5 almond slivers
  • 5 toothpicks

Directions for the brownie

  1. Preheat oven to 35o degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 8-inch cake pan by spraying with nonstick spray, lining with parchment paper circle, and spraying with nonstick spray again.
  2. Melt butter in microwave.
  3. Add chocolate and whisk until melted. If chocolate doesn’t melt all the way, heat in microwave 10 more seconds.
  4. Whisk eggs in separate bowl. Add sugar, vanilla extract, and espresso powder, and whisk until smooth.
  5. Whisk into melted butter-chocolate mixture.
  6. Fold flour into liquid ingredients until just combined.
  7. Bake at 350 for 30 – 35 minutes

Directions for the moss

  1. Mix the sugar cookie dough with green food coloring until dough is uniform in color.
  2. Spread dough in various irregular shapes on baking sheet, leaving room between each cookie.
  3. Bake at 350 for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the edges turn golden brown.
  4. Remove from oven and let cool.

Directions for the zombie fingers

  1. Mold and stretch the Tootsie Rolls so they resemble fingers and stick toothpicks at the end of each finger. Remember, each finger / thumb is a different size.
  2. Place one almond sliver at the end of each Tootsie Roll so it resembles a nail
  3. Assembly
  4. Remove brownie from cake pan and place on serving platter.
  5. Stick zombie fingers in brownie with toothpicks so it looks like a hand is coming out of the ground.
  6. Arrange green sugar cookies bottom side up around fingers on top of brownie. Once you have enough cookies covering the brownie, crumble a few of the remaining cookies and sprinkle on top to resemble moss.

