So good it’s scary: Kylee’s Kitchen thrills with zombie cake

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ramp changes to the North Split shutdown are causing new traffic headaches for drivers navigating downtown. The I-70 off ramp at Ohio Street is closed for the remainder of the project. Instead, drivers are being directed to a new off ramp on Michigan. It's the first completed portion of the project.

"I assume it’s going to get crazy," said Zack Vandeman who bikes to work in Irvington but returns back downtown through Michigan. "I would much rather be on a bike than a car. You can bypass a lot of the worst of it."