You don’t have to rely on salt alone to prevent your food from being bland.
Kylee Scales is showing how herbs can also have a major impact on flavor with a yummy take on flatbread in Kylee’s Kitchen.
Eggplant flatbread with herby tomato salad
Yield: Serves 4-6
Ingredients for the eggplant spread:
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 2 shallots, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 2 large eggplants, peeled, medium dice
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
Ingredients for the herby tomato salad
- 2 teaspoons pomegranate molasses
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon sumac
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 pound tomatoes, medium dice
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
- Naan or flatbread for serving
- 1 cup herb mixture (I like mint, dill, and parsley), chopped
Directions for the eggplant spread
- Heat oil over medium-low heat. Add shallots and cook until soft, about 2 minutes.
- Add spices and saute until shallots are evenly coated.
- Add eggplant and tomatoes. Mix until evenly coated in spices and cover with lid.
- Reduce heat to low and cook for 1 hour.
- Remove lid. Eggplant should be very soft. Smash and bread into pieces with wooden spoon.
- Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.
Directions for the herby tomato salad
- In large bowl, mix pomegranate molasses, oil, lemon juice, sumac, and shallots.
- Stir in tomatoes and walnuts.
Directions for the flatbread
- Heat up naan or flatbread.
- Spread about 1/4 cup of eggplant dip over flatbread.
- Top with tomato salad and handful of herbs before serving.