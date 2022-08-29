You don’t have to rely on salt alone to prevent your food from being bland.

Kylee Scales is showing how herbs can also have a major impact on flavor with a yummy take on flatbread in Kylee’s Kitchen.

Eggplant flatbread with herby tomato salad

Yield: Serves 4-6

Ingredients for the eggplant spread:

1 Tablespoon oil

2 shallots, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

2 large eggplants, peeled, medium dice

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

Ingredients for the herby tomato salad

2 teaspoons pomegranate molasses

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon sumac

1 shallot, minced

1 pound tomatoes, medium dice

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Naan or flatbread for serving

1 cup herb mixture (I like mint, dill, and parsley), chopped

Directions for the eggplant spread

Heat oil over medium-low heat. Add shallots and cook until soft, about 2 minutes. Add spices and saute until shallots are evenly coated. Add eggplant and tomatoes. Mix until evenly coated in spices and cover with lid. Reduce heat to low and cook for 1 hour. Remove lid. Eggplant should be very soft. Smash and bread into pieces with wooden spoon. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.

Directions for the herby tomato salad

In large bowl, mix pomegranate molasses, oil, lemon juice, sumac, and shallots. Stir in tomatoes and walnuts.

Directions for the flatbread

Heat up naan or flatbread. Spread about 1/4 cup of eggplant dip over flatbread. Top with tomato salad and handful of herbs before serving.