FIESTA Indianapolis is about celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing together thousands of Hoosiers every year, where they can enjoy a full day of music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair, and community service booths.

This morning, FOX59 caught up with the Senior Director of Development and the Manager of Access Programs for La Plaza, Inc. — Dulce Vega and Cesar Jones. They shared everything you can expect to see at this weekend’s celebration.

For more information about the event, click here.