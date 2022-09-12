INDIANAPOLIS- Labapalooza, now in its 11th year, is Love of Labs biggest fundraising event of the year to support all the dogs they rescue.

This event is expected together dog lovers, LOLIN alumni, and lovers of wine and music to help celebrate the many lives saved in animal rescue.

Megan Montague, President of Love of Labs, and Sarah Fredericksen, Labapalooza’s Event Coordinator, joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about this year’s event happening on October 1.

For more information on this year’s event visit: https://lolin.org/.