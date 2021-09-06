Labor Day cocktails from Jeptha Creed

Labor Day is here–and that means an extra day off for many Hoosiers!

Enjoy a relaxing day and savor a cocktail from Jeptha Creed.

Berry Appreciated

1 ½ oz Jeptha Creed Original Vodka

½ oz Elderflower Liqueur

¼ oz Lemon Juice

1 Mint Sprigs

8 Blueberries

Sliced Cucumber

Lemon Peel

Ice

Club Soda

Place 4 blueberries in bottom of tall glass then muddle them. Fill glass with ice on top of the muddled blueberries. Add Vodka, Lemon Juice, and Elderflower Liqueur with thinly sliced Lemon peel then top with club soda. Stir with straw add garnish then serve. *Garnish – Slice cucumber long way then fold loosely adding blueberries on a long toothpick use glass rim to hold in place lastly place mint sprig.

Adult Milkshake

1 oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon

1 oz Bourbon Cream

1 oz Heavy Cream

½ oz Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka (Optional)

2 Large scoops of Ice Cream

Whipped Cream

Garnishes – Chocolate shavings and Cherry

Combine Jeptha Creed Bourbon, Ice Cream, Heavy Cream and/or (Optional) Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka in a blender. Run blender until desired thickness. Pour into chilled glass. Top with whipped cream then garnish with chocolate shavings and a cherry.