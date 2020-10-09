Last deal of Pizza Week for Be Our Guest

FOX59 wants you to be our guest with a delicious dining deal. We are saving you money at Amore Pizzeria in Zionsville. Go to FOX59.com right now to register to buy a 50-dollar gift certificate for just $25. Amore is a true New York style pizzeria. It started in 2003 with the hard work of two Italian brothers who were born and raised in New York. They use their knowledge of their family culture and recipes to bring you delicious pies right here in Central Indiana. They hand-make all of their ingredients with the highest quality products around. Sherman spent some time there this morning and shows us what you can enjoy.

