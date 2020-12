INDIANAPOLIS-- Every year north central high school students and staff hold a major holiday food drive. This year's event provided a lot of holiday dinner items for hungry Hoosiers. Students were given the chance to raise money for the event and for the two food pantries who helped out.

One student raised an amazing amount of money, and will be presenting the cash to the food pantries. We talk to Sophie Xanders. She's a junior at North Central. We hear from her on helping fight hunger.