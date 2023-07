On September 8, hundreds of people will come together at a secret location in Indianapolis for an event called Le Diner En Blanc.

The event is an elegant, all-white, pop-up dinner for socializing.

Hosts for the event, Trevor Bradley and Tameca Perkins, stopped by the FOX59 studio to talk more about the event.

