With gas prices so high, many of us are looking for ways to cut down on the number of trips we have to make. How about a free carpool matching program for your child’s school? It could be a huge asset to help coordinate drop off and pick up.

Amanda Meyer, program director for Commuter Connect, explains more.

Car Free Day is an international event celebrated every September where people are encouraged to be Car Free or Car-Lite.

CIRTA encourages you to leave your car at home and bike, vanpool, carpool, telework, walk or ride the bus to get around on Thursday, September 22nd!

For more on the School Pool Carpool Program, click here. For more on Car-Free Day Indy, click here.