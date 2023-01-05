When’s the last time you sent a hand-written letter? In this modern, digital world we live in, many say letter writing is a lost art. But today’s guest on FOX59 this morning used the pandemic to reconnect with family members living out of state through “snail mail.”

That led to the creation of a business that helps spur personal conversations while reducing the isolation some of us may feel. Postbook founders, Erica Seabaugh and 4th grader, Joseph, sat down with us this morning to share how Joseph’s letter writing to his grandma inspired their small business.

