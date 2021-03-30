‘Life with Lindy’: FOX59’s Lindy Thackston launches podcast detailing battle with colorectal cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been nearly a year since FOX59’s Lindy Thackston sat behind the morning anchor desk.

In May of 2020, Lindy announced she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and would be taking extended time off for surgery and chemotherapy treatment.

Photo courtesy of Instagram

As she continues her cancer treatment, Lindy has started a podcast called Life With Lindy. So far, she has released two 5-minute episodes that cover how a colonoscopy changed her life forever and the symptoms that led to her scheduling the procedure.

The podcast is available both on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it on Lindy’s personal website, which she humbly says she built herself!

As for when Lindy will return to work, her website says her goal is to return in May in time for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.