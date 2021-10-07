Family hosts fundraisers to help others after son suffers traumatic brain injury

A central Indiana family is on a mission to help others after their son suffered a traumatic brain injury from a near-drowning.

Thursday starts a two-day fundraiser for Light for Levi where they will raise money to support other families going through similar struggles.

Last Thanksgiving, the Chisholm family’s twins Lainey and Levi were rescued from an indoor pool in a near-drowning. Lainey has fully recovered, but Levi is still suffering the lingering effects of a traumatic brain injury.

“We take it day by day with Levi, but every day we approach it with, we pray for a good day and then we do our therapies… he is improving. Of course, it’s not at the speed that I want. But it’s just something I have to be patient with. I know he’s doing it on his time,” said his mother, Meagan Chisholm.

She said instead of sitting around being sad, they wanted to find purpose in their pain. Through their experience, she says they learned that many of the alternative treatments for brain injury aren’t covered by insurance.

“So this is where it’s a huge blessing to other families because a lot of the equipment you might need or some of the alternative treatments that we’ve been trying — 99 percent is not covered by insurance. So that’s where organizations like these will really help families in finding hopefully some new ways to kind of help their child.”

Since their son’s accident, they say they’ve been blessed by the community and shown an outpouring of support. They wanted to help other families with children with brain injuries. They created Light for Levi to not just help others but also honor their son.

“It’s just been really important to us to feel that through our son’s accident, that there can still be good and still be light and we can bless others with it,” Chisholm said.

She’s also gotten support from those close to her. Including her neighbor Zach Allen, who serves as the treasurer and director for Light for Levi.

“Though the foundation was established like I said to really help promote some light and to spread some good in the shadow of obviously a tragic event and trying to help others who are facing somewhat similar circumstances,” said Allen.

The first event will be at Wahlburgers in Carmel. $50 per ticket gets dinner, two drinks and access to live music. Food is served from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And the patio is open with music until 10.

Then Friday, they have a golf tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club. That gets started at 9:30 a.m. and even if you’re not golfing, you’re invited to the silent auction.

They plan on donating the proceeds to the group “Team Luke: Hope for Minds”, a nonprofit that helps support families of children with brain injuries.