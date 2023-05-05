When the craving for tacos and margaritas hits, where is the best place in central Indiana to get your fix?

We received more than 1,200 nominations, and the top vote for Indy’s Best Mexican Restaurant was Lindo Mexico in Greenwood!

The restaurant is the longest running Mexican restaurant in the Greenwood area, according to owner Christian Bravo. The Bravo family has operated the restaurant out of Greenwood for more than 25 years.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Lindo Mexico is offering several specialties including a 14-inch burrito with grilled steak and pork.

“They roll it up, and then they put green sauce, cheese dip and enchilada sauce,” described Bravo.

The margaritas at Lindo Mexico are made from scratch. Bravo assured no artificial mix is used. Diners can even make a margarita flight, picking three out of the restaurant’s 11 flavors.

Another treat is getting guacamole made fresh at your table.

“I want to thank everyone for voting. It really means a lot to our family,” said Bravo.

You can find Lindo Mexico at 997 E. County Line Road in Greenwood.