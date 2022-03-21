INDIANAPOLIS– Concert season is almost here and Live Nation needs your help at some Indianapolis area venues to make sure things run smoothly. Live Nation is hiring right now for positions at Ruoff Music Center, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, and Old National Centre. We talk to Marco Lopez, assistant G.M. at Old National Centre.

To apply for a position at Ruoff Music Center or TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, click here. For employment opportunities at Old National Centre, email OldNationalCentrejobs@Livenation.com.