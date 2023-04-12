After a long day of school, kids and teens need extra fuel to make it through their favorite after-school activities.

Registered dietitian Kim Galeaz say after-school snacks need to provide not just energizing calories but the right nutrients for proper growth and development.

Power Plus Snack Mix

3 cups Corn Chex cereal

3 cups Rice Chex cereal

2 cups Cheerios or Toasted O’s

2 cups whole grain goldfish crackers

2 cups tiny twists pretzels

¾ cup (heaping) Kroger Cashew pieces and halves

¾ cup (heaping) Kroger Salted Peanuts

4-6 cups popped popcorn, optional

8 Tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

2 ½ Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

¾ – 1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ – 3/4 teaspoon onion powder

½ – ¾ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 275°F. Spray two large (18×13-inch) sheet pans with cooking spray. Set aside. In a very large bowl, mix together all cereals, goldfish crackers and pretzel twists.

In a medium microwavable bowl, melt butter. Whisk in Worcestershire sauce and all spices.

Drizzle over cereal mixture and toss lightly to coat. Divide mixture between two baking sheets and spread to edges.

Bake about 50 to 55 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes, until pieces begin to crisp and brown. (Be careful as Cheerios will burn if you cook too long.) Remove from oven and let cool. Pieces will crisp up as they dry. Stir in popcorn if using. Store in tightly covered container. Or freeze in freezer bags (Freezes better without popcorn). Makes about 12 cups (12 one-cup servings or 24 one-half cup servings).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

100% Everything Cookies

1 bag (10.70 oz.) candy-coated chocolate (M&M’s) pieces (roughly heaping 1 1/3 cups)

½ cup chopped Kroger Simple Truth pecans

½ cup chopped Kroger Simple Truth walnuts

¾ cup golden raisins

1 bag (5 oz.) dried tart cherries (roughly a scant 1 cup)

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup Kroger Creamy Peanut Butter

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 egg yolk

3 cups old-fashioned oats

1 ½ cups white whole wheat flour (Kim likes King Arthur)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 375⁰F. In a medium bowl, stir together candies, walnuts, pecans, dried tart cherries and golden raisins. Set aside.

In a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter, peanut butter, both sugars and vanilla until blended and creamy, about 3 ½ minutes. Add eggs and egg yolk and beat until blended.

In a separate large bowl, whisk together oats, flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Add slowly to butter-sugar mixture and blend just until combined. Stir in candy-nut-dried fruit mixture, mixing just until combined; avoid over-mixing.

Using a #40 cookie scoop (1 ½ tablespoon size leveled), drop dough onto ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart.

Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until lightly browned on bottoms – cookies will harden as they cool. Cool 1 minute on baking sheet, then remove cookies to wire cooling racks to cool completely. Store cookies in tightly covered container or freezer zippered bags. Can also be frozen. Makes about 68 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD