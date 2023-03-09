You may think eating salads are to benefit your waistline, but some salads are promoting your brain health instead.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz has built a better salad for your brain.

Kim’s Brain Boost Tabbouleh

1 cup boiling water

1 cup bulgur*

1 medium cucumber, seeded and diced (at least 1¾ cups)

1 cup finely chopped green onion

1 very finely minced garlic clove (optional)

2 medium/large tomatoes, diced (roughly 2 cups)

3 cups finely chopped curly parsley, loosely packed

1/3 cup packed, finely chopped fresh mint

¼ cup Kroger Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ cup freshly squeeze lemon juice (or slightly more if desired)

¾ to 1 teaspoon kosher salt

Pour boiling water over bulgur in a medium bowl. Set aside and let it soak for 45 minutes to 1 hour. It will most likely absorb all the liquid and not need to be squeezed or drained before adding to the salad. While bulgur soaks, prep cucumber, onion, garlic, tomatoes, parsley and mint, and place in a very large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice and salt. When bulgur is done soaking, add it to vegetable/herb mixture and toss very lightly. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil and salt. Pour over tabbouleh and toss lightly. Enjoy immediately or chill first. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 8 ½ cups tabbouleh.

*Kim likes Bob’s Red Mill Whole Grain Red Bulgur (in the specialty grains/flour area at Kroger). You can easily substitute another grain for variety if desired. Quinoa, barley, couscous and even rice make a great Tabbouleh-inspired salad.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Mixed Greens Salad with Salmon, Brazil Nuts & Asparagus

Assorted fresh mixed greens (Kim likes fresh baby spinach, arugula and mixed spring greens tossed together)

Chopped or sliced red or white onion

Fresh cooked asparagus (steamed or oven-roasted), cut into bite-size pieces

Fresh cooked or grilled salmon filets (about 5-6 oz. filet per salad)

Brazil nuts, chopped

Favorite oil & vinegar salad dressing

Arrange red onion and cooked asparagus pieces over salad green mixture. Sprinkle with chopped Brazil Nuts. Top each individual salad serving with cooked/grilled salmon filet.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD