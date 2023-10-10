Trying to eat at least two servings of fish every week? Consider opening a can of seafood. Dietitian Kim Galeaz says Canned Seafood may be more budget-friendly, plus it contains all the same heart-healthy and brain-boosting nutrients as fresh and frozen fish.
In fact, some canned seafood has even more health benefits. She shares 3 easy recipes – salad, patties, and chowder – using 10 different canned seafood items to help you eat more seafood.
1. Curried Salmon Salad
- *Instead of “tuna salad,” try Salmon Salad.
- *Canned Salmon contains calcium + Vitamin D due to edible bones. (One of few natural sources).
- *Curry powder, garam masala, celery, onion, raisins & cashews for a super-simple, nutrient-rich salad.
2. Tuna Patties
- *Instead of “salmon patties,” try Tuna Patties! Lemony + parmesan.
- *Canned tuna – both chunk light and albacore – contains omega-3’s plus protein, just like all seafood.
- *Small can tuna = 1 serving seafood (4 oz.).
- *Protein = 20 grams (aim 20-30 per meal) for bones + muscle repair/regrowth.
3. Manhattan-Style Seafood Chowder
- *Manhattan vs. New England Chowder? Tomato vs. Cream.
- *Six different cans of seafood in this stove-top chowder.
- *Canned mackerel more omega-3s than even salmon. All others are excellent sources, too.
- *This chowder is rich in vegetables, too, so jumbo bowl of anti-inflammatory nutrients.