Celebrate Father’s Day with classic comfort foods

Celebrate dad this Sunday with simple, classic, comfort foods: burgers, fries and milkshakes. These favorites are easy to make, and more importantly, they’re filled with all the right nutrients to keep dad healthy and strong.

Kim’s Candied Bacon

1 package (24 oz.) thick cut hickory-smoked bacon, slices cut in half (such as Wright Brand Hickory Smoked)

½ cup very firmly packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne red pepper

2 teaspoons black pepper

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Line two 18x13x1-inch sheet pans with foil. Set aside. Whisk brown sugar, cayenne pepper and black pepper together in a large bowl. Add bacon and toss well with hands, thoroughly coating each piece of bacon. Arrange bacon on sheet pans. Cook 15 minutes, then flip all slices to other side. Return to oven and cook another 17 to 22 minutes, or until bacon is slightly crisp but not burnt. (Watch closely, as the sugar will cause bacon to darken too much and burn if over-cooked.) When done, place pans on wire cooling racks for one minute. Then remove bacon slices to parchment paper or foil to cool completely. Enjoy immediately or store leftover bacon tightly covered container or zippered freezer bag. Refrigerate or freeze.

Makes about 28 half-slices of bacon (enough for 8 burgers roughly).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Grilled French Fries

1 bag (32 oz.) frozen Kroger French Fries

Vegetable cooking spray

2 disposable foil pans (at least 9x13x2-inches each)

Heat grill to medium-high heat. Coat sides and bottom of foil pans with vegetable cooking spray. Divide frozen fries between the two pans. Grill fries 15 to 20 minutes or until fries are desired doneness. Stir fries several times while grilling. Enjoy immediately. Makes about 8 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

1 cup buttermilk

2/3 cup sour cream

2/3 cup light mayonnaise

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried dill weed

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Whisk all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container or jar until serving time. Enjoy within 5 to 7 days. Makes 2 ½ cups (10 servings, ¼ cup each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

2 ½ cups sliced fresh strawberries

4 oz. cream cheese (one-half of 8 oz. block)

2 ½ cups Private Selection Vanilla Bean or Double Vanilla Ice Cream

Garnish: Graham cracker squares, graham cracker crumbs and fresh strawberries

Add strawberries, cream cheese and ice cream to a blender. Process until just combined. Pour in glasses, garnish and enjoy immediately. Makes 2 large milkshakes (about 1 2/3 cups each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD