Celebrating ‘Family Meals Month’ with healthy dishes for everyone

September is Family Meals Month!

Dietitian Kim Galeaz joined FOX59 Morning News to discuss the benefits of eating together and share a pair of healthy dishes.

Here are the recipes featured in the segment:

Photo from Kim Galeaz

Pork Chops with Smashed Yellow Peas and Black-Eyed Pea Gravy

2 cups yellow split peas, cooked and drained

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons softened butter, divided

1/4 cup cream

4 pork chops

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, gently rubbed under cold running water and diced

1 can black eyed peas, with juices

1/8 cup flour

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash hands with soap and water. In medium bowl, place cooked peas. Mash with fork or potato masher. Stir in ¼ cup butter, cream and ¼ teaspoon salt. Season pork chops with salt and pepper. Wash hands after handling raw pork.

In large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add pork chops to pan and cook, turning, approximately 4 minutes per side or until pork chops reach internal temperature of 145 F as measured on food thermometer. Remove pork chops from pan and keep warm. To same pan, add remaining 2 tablespoons butter, onion and black-eyed peas with juices. Cook to 2-3 minutes until warm throughout, scraping pan. Add flour and season with salt and pepper. While stirring, slowly add milk.

Serve mashed peas topped with pork chops with black-eyed pea gravy. Makes 4 servings.

Recipe and photo provided by Kim Galeaz, RDN LD for PowerPairings.com

Photo from Kim Galeaz

Pork and Pinto Taco Filling

1 ½ pounds lean ground pork

1 ½ – 2 cups finely chopped onion

2 very finely minced garlic cloves

1 can (15.25 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 oz.) pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) sweet corn kernels, drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) petite diced tomatoes, drained

2 (4 oz.) cans diced green chili peppers, drained

2 ½ teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

¾ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

5 to 7 drops hot pepper sauce

Serve with: favorite taco shells, corn tortillas, flour tortillas, corn tortilla chips and toppings such as shredded lettuce, chopped fresh spinach, shredded cheese, salsa, diced avocado.

In a very large skillet over medium heat, cook ground pork and onions until pork is browned and onions are soft. Add garlic and cook additional minute. Stir in black beans, pinto beans, corn, diced tomatoes and green chili peppers and cook one minute. Stir in chili powder, red pepper and hot pepper sauce and cook additional minute or two until mixture is thoroughly hot. Serve immediately with favorite shells/tortillas and toppings. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and use within 3 to 4 days. Makes about 10 ½ cups taco filling.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD