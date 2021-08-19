Celebrating the potato: National Potato Day recipes

August 19 is National Potato Day, a day to celebrate America’s most versatile vegetable.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz encourages Hoosiers to add potatoes to their diet because they are healthy carbs rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber.

She shares three recipes you can use on National Potato Day (or any other day.)

Poblano Potatoes

Ingredients

4 pounds Gold Potatoes, cut into chunks (leave peel on)

4 to 4 ½ cups sweet (Vidalia) onion chunks

4 very large poblano peppers, seeded and cut into wide strips or chunks

2/3 cup fresh oregano leaves, slightly packed

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

½ to ¾ cup heavy cream or half & half

6 to 8 large garlic cloves, very finely minced (or 2 teaspoons garlic powder)

2 tablespoons + 1 ½ teaspoons sweet Hungarian paprika

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon Kosher salt

If grilling: Heavy duty foil pan

Directions

Heat oven to 400⁰F (or grill to medium-high to high). Grease a large 3 quart ceramic oven-proof dish with butter (or a deep 18 x 18-inch lasagna foil pan if grilling). Set aside. In a very large bowl, combine potato chunks, poblano pepper chunks and onion chunks. Stir in fresh oregano leaves. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together melted butter, cream, minced garlic, paprika, salt and pepper. Pour over potato mixture and stir well to coat all pieces. Pour potato mixture in greased dish or foil pan. Cover with heavy duty foil. Cook 40 minutes then stir potatoes. Continue cooking, covered, until potatoes are desired doneness, roughly 20 to 35 minutes (time will depend on your potato chunk size).

Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and use within 3 days. Makes at least 16 servings.

Grilled French Fries

Ingredients

1 bag (32 oz.) frozen Kroger French Fries

Vegetable cooking spray

2 disposable foil pans (at least 9x13x2-inches each)

Directions

Heat grill to medium-high heat. Coat sides and bottom of foil pans with vegetable cooking spray. Divide frozen fries between the two pans. Grill fries, stirring frequently, 15 to 20 minutes or until fries are desired doneness/crispiness. Enjoy immediately.

Makes about 8 servings.

Three Potato Appetizers

Ingredients for Salmon Cream Cheese Potato Appetizer

Thick Red Potato Slices (about ¼ to ½ inch wide), cooked/roasted

Cream cheese (whipped tub works well)

Smoked Salmon, cut into tiny pieces to sprinkle over cream cheese

Fresh dill

Capers, drained and patted dry

Ingredients for Bacon Ricotta Potato Appetizers

Private Selection Petite Medley (mix of red, gold and purple mini potatoes), roasted or cooked (or any Petite Gold, White, Red or Purple Mini Potatoes), very top edge sliced and potato slightly “smushed”

Murray’s Cheese Shop Whole Milk Ricotta

Cooked, crumbled bacon

Ingredients for Ham and Brie Potato Appetizers

Private Selection Petite Fingerlings, roasted/cooked, very top edge sliced off

Murray’s Cheese Brie, cut into rectangular chunks to fit on fingerling

Private Selection Deli Sliced Wildflower Honey Ham, cut into tiny pieces or slices

Favorite mustard or stone ground mustard

Directions for all three varieties

Brush or toss potatoes with a little extra virgin olive oil, then sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large 18×13-inch rimmed baking sheet with vegetable cooking spray or cover with parchment paper. Arrange potato slices, fingerlings or mini petite rounds on sheet pan. Roast 10 minutes or until potatoes are just slightly tender. Turn slices over and/or toss, then roast 8-10 minutes more or until potatoes are cooked but still firm and intact. Set aside on cooling rack. Arrange ingredients in order listed on each potato base. You pick the number of appetizers to make. A 24-oz. bag of Private Selection Fingerlings will make about 15 appetizers, Petite Medleys will make about 25 to 32 appetizers and for the Salmon, just cut the desired number of thick potato slices.

All potato appetizers need to be kept COLD at food safe 40 degrees or below. Never leave out at room temperature longer than 2 hours (or 1 hour if 90 degrees if you’re outside.)