“Dry January” gives people the chance to start off the new year by going alcohol-free.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz says reducing alcohol intake is certainly good for the body, but replacing those alcoholic drinks with beverages containing more sugar and calories is a non-starter.

Her solution? Mocktails filled with fruits and vegetables. You’ll find Kim’s featured mocktail recipes below.

Photo via Kim Galeaz

Kim’s Smokin’ Hot Cherry Mocktail

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

Lime wedge (or water)

4 maraschino cherries

2 slices jalapeno peppers (about ¼-inch thick, with seeds for more heat)

1 to 1 ¼ cups 100% Tart Cherry Juice

1 tablespoon maraschino cherry juice (from cherry jar)

2 drops liquid smoke

1/3 cup cherry or cherry lime zero sugar zero calorie seltzer water

Optional garnish: Raspberries and maraschino cherries on toothpick

Mix sugar and chipotle chili powder together in a flat bowl or on plate. Rub lime on ridges of two martini glasses then dip in sugar-chili mixture. Set aside. In a small bowl (or mortar & pestle), muddle/smash cherries and seeded jalapeno peppers. Transfer to cocktail shaker.

Add cherry juice and liquid smoke. Shake well. Remove shaker lid and add seltzer water (do not shake!) and replace lid. Divide between 2 martini glasses and garnish with raspberries/cherries. Alcohol-free cheers and enjoy!

Makes 2 mocktails (about 1 ½ cups total beverage).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Photo from Kim Galeaz

Peach Ginger Margarita Mocktail

2 tablespoons raw sugar

2 tablespoons Kosher salt

Lime wedge/water

1 can (14-15 oz.) peach slices in 100% natural juice, drained and RESERVE LIQUID

1 can (12 oz.) zero sugar non-alcoholic Ginger Beer

1 ½ to 1 ¾ cups crushed ice

1 tablespoon very finely chopped crystallized ginger

½ cup 100% orange juice

½ cup reserved peach liquid

Mix sugar and salt together in a flat bowl or plate. Rub lime on ridges of two margarita glasses then dip in sugar/salt mixture. Combine peaches, ice, crystallized ginger, orange juice and reserved canned peach liquid in blender and puree until thoroughly mixed. Add in several tablespoons reserved peach liquid and more crushed ice if desired.

Makes 2-4 margaritas (depends on your glass size; makes about 4 cups zero-proof margarita mix).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo from Kim Galeaz

Kim’s Dietitian’s Delight Bloody Mary Mix

1 can (14.5 oz.) Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14.5 oz.) whole tomatoes, undrained

¼ cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh ground horseradish (from good quality, refrigerated jar)

1 tablespoon hot sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dill pickle juice

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

Rim: Tajin seasoning and lime wedges

Garnishes: Fresh celery sticks with leaves, mini dill pickles, mini sweet pickles, green olives, black olives, peppadew peppers, mini cucumber slices, and grape/cherry tomatoes in red, yellow, orange colors on toothpicks/skewers.

Combine all ingredients in a large blender. Process until thoroughly blended. Taste; adjust seasonings as desired. (If you want a more tomato-ey taste, add a smidgen of tomato sauce or tomato juice).

To serve, rub glasses with lime wedge and dip in Tajin seasoning. Add Bloody Mary mix, then arrange desired vegetable/pickle/olive garnishes on skewers and garnish glass. Enjoy!

Makes about 4 cups Bloody Mary mix (2 to 4 servings depending on your glass size).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD