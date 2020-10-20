Cooking and baking with canned pumpkin for Halloween

Canned pumpkin is a versatile dish you can use to make party foods, chili or even waffles.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz takes a look at the many ways you can turn canned pumpkin into a frightfully good Halloween dish.

The following recipes were featured:

Beef Bean and Pumpkin Chili

2 – 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups finely chopped onion

1 ½ tablespoons finely minced garlic

1 pound ground beef sirloin (90% lean, 10% fat)

1 can (15 ounces) Kroger light kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) Kroger pinto beans, rinsed and drained

2 cans (14.5 ounces each) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15 ounces) Kroger pure pumpkin

1 ½ to 2 cans (14.5 ounces each) lower-sodium beef broth

2 finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (from 7 ounce can)

1 tablespoon adobo sauce (from that 7 oz. can)

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 – 1 ½ teaspoons ground chipotle chili powder

2 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground Ancho chili pepper

¼ – ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon salt

Heat oil in a large stock pot or Dutch oven (at least 5 quarts) over medium high heat. Add onion, garlic and ground beef and cook until onions are soft and beef is thoroughly cooked and browned. Crumble beef as it cooks. Stir in beans, tomatoes, pumpkin and beef broth along with all remaining spices and seasonings. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Thin with additional beef broth if desired. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container for up to 4 days. Makes about 12 cups (6 to 8 hefty servings).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Zesty Pumpkin Hummus

2 (15.5 ounce) cans Kroger garbanzo beans, drained and liquid saved*

1 can (15 ounces) Kroger pure pumpkin

2 tablespoons Kroger honey-roasted peanut butter

2 finely minced garlic cloves

4 tablespoons lemon or lime juice

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

1 ½ teaspoons ground chipotle chili pepper

2 ¼ teaspoons ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Garnish: cilantro, pumpkin seeds and/or honey-roasted peanuts

Combine garbanzo beans, pumpkin, peanut butter, garlic, lime or lemon juice and oil in food processor. Mix/process until almost smooth. Add honey, salt, coriander, chipotle chili pepper, cumin and cayenne pepper, along with at least 2 tablespoons reserved garbanzo bean liquid. Process again until smooth. Add additional reserved liquid and/or oil to make an even smoother hummus if desired. Serve with favorite vegetables, pita wedges, whole grain naan and/or whole grain crackers.

Makes about 4 1/3 hummus (about 12 servings of 1/3 cup each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Pumpkin Apple Waffles

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup white whole wheat flour

¾ cup Kroger quick-cooking oats, uncooked

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 ½ cup diced, unpeeled apples (such as Honeycrisp or Granny Smith)

1 can (15 ounces) Kroger pure pumpkin

2 cups buttermilk (Kim loves full-fat in waffles)

3 large eggs, beaten with fork in small bowl

5 tablespoons melted, salted butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon pure almond extract

Favorite toppings: diced apples, applesauce, syrup, jam/jelly

Preheat waffle maker to medium-high heat setting. In a large bowl, whisk together both flours, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. Stir in diced apples. In a medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin, buttermilk, beaten eggs, melted butter and both extracts. Make a well in center of dry/apple ingredients, pour in liquid mixture and stir just until combined, taking care not to overmix. Place batter on hot waffle iron (amount according to your waffle maker directions) and cook until browned/done. Cooked waffles can be placed on wire rack in 250⁰F oven until all are done, or enjoy as you cook. Makes about 7 very large Belgian waffles.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 can (15 ounces) Kroger pure pumpkin

½ cup Kroger Private Selection sea salt caramel dessert ice-cream topping*

¾ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon

Garnish: drizzles of caramel topping and sprinkles of coarse salt

Dippers: Sliced green, red and yellow apples**

Place all ingredients in food processor bowl and mix until thoroughly blended. Scrape sides while blending. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container.

*Warm sea salt caramel sauce in microwave about 30 seconds to make it easier to pour and measure.

**Additional dippers included sliced Asian pears, pears, graham crackers, Kroger graham cracker sticks, gingersnap cookies, vanilla wafers. Makes about 2 ½ cups dip.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD