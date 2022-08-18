Neighbor leave you a bunch of zucchini from their garden? Bored with plain butter on corn on the cob?

Dietitian Kim Galeaz shares creative new ways to use those end-of-summer fruits and vegetables.

The following recipes were featured in the segment:

Photo from Kim Galeaz

Smokin’ Hot Butter for Corn on the Cob

2 sticks (1 cup) Kroger unsalted butter, softened and cut into large pieces

1 tablespoon ground chipotle chile pepper*

1 ½ tablespoons ancho chile pepper*

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika*

½ teaspoon chili powder (Kim likes Kroger Private Selection Six Chili Powder)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons honey

Add all ingredients to a food processor bowl and blend/pulse until smooth, frequently clearing sides and bottom of bowl to incorporate. Serve immediately. Or refrigerate in covered container until serving time. Best served at room temperature so it spreads easily. Makes about 1 cup

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo from Kim Galeaz

Summer Squash & Eggplant with Miso Sauce

4 tablespoons white miso paste

3 tablespoons mirin

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1 to 3 teaspoons sambal oelek (hot ground chili paste, amount depends on how spicy you like it!)

1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

¾ pound zucchini

¾ pound summer squash

¾ pound eggplant

3 to 4 tablespoons vegetable oil

In a small bowl, whisk together miso, mirin, sesame oil, brown sugar, sambal oelek and soy sauce. Set aside. Cut zucchini, yellow summer squash and eggplant into large chunks, at least 1-inch size. Heat at least 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in an extra-large skillet over medium heat. Add zucchini and summer squash chunks. When squash is “close” to being done, but not quite, add the eggplant chunks. (Eggplant cooks faster than squash.) Cook, stirring frequently until all vegetables are done to desired doneness. Turn off heat and add miso sauce. Stir lightly to coat all pieces. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days. Makes about 6 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo from Kim Galeaz

Watermelon Tomato Basil Salad

6 cups watermelon, cut into 1 to 1 ¼-inch chunks

2 cups yellow, red and/or orange grape or cherry tomatoes, cut in half

¾ to 1 cup chopped red onion

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh basil leaves

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 – 3 tablespoons (unseasoned) rice wine vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ to 1 cup crumbled feta cheese (depending on your preference)

Combine watermelon chunks, tomatoes, red onion and basil in a large bowl. Whisk olive oil, rice wine vinegar, salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Pour over watermelon mixture right before serving. Toss lightly. Sprinkle feta cheese over salad and serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 9 cups (about 6 servings of 1½ cups each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RND LD

Photo from Kim Galeaz

Grilled Stone Fruit and Cake Kabobs

4 medium peaches, seeds removed and cut into quarters

3 medium nectarines, seeds removed and cut into quarters

3 large black plums, red plums or pluots, seeds removed and cut into quarters

1 loaf (16 ounces) frozen pound cake, thawed and cut into 16 rectangular pieces

1 cup Kroger peach preserves

6 tablespoons salted butter, cut into diced pieces

½ – ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Vegetable oil for greasing grill grates

Heat grill to medium. Use 8 metal skewers or soaked wooden skewers. Thread 5 pieces assorted fruit and 2 pieces cake per skewer. Lay on large rimmed baking sheet. In a medium bowl, combine peach preserves and diced butter. Microwave 45 seconds, stir and continue stirring and microwaving until butter is melted. Using pastry or silicone brush, coat both sides of kabob with spiced butter mixture. Place kabobs on hot grill (make sure grates are thoroughly oiled.) Grill each side a couple minutes, until fruit is starting to soften and cake gets grill marks. Brush additional spiced butter mixture on kabobs as you’re grilling. Watch closely so fruit doesn’t get mushy. Enjoy immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes 8 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD