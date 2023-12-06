Almost everyone enjoys a holiday treat—but wouldn’t it be even sweeter if those treats provided some good nutrition?

Dietitian Kim Galeaz shows how adding some holiday dips to your dessert lineup can help you eat more fruits and vegetables during the holiday season.

Photo by Kim Galeaz

Banana Pudding Dip

1 package (3.4 oz.) vanilla instant pudding mix

1 package (3.4 oz.) banana instant pudding mix

3 cups whole milk

1 cup whole ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large bananas, mashed (you’ll need scant 1 cup mashed)*

1 – 2 bananas, diced*

½ to ¾ cup crushed vanilla wafers

Dippers: Vanilla wafers and Biscoff cookies (or chunks of banana)

In a medium bowl with electric hand mixer, mix pudding mix and milk together for two minutes until thoroughly blended. Mix in ricotta cheese, vanilla extract and mashed banana. Blend well. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Stir in diced banana and crushed vanilla wafers right before serving. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 2 days.

Makes 5 ½ to 6 cups dip (about 15 to 18 servings of 1/3 cup each)

*Large bananas roughly 8 inches big. And add 1 or 2 diced bananas, depending on how “chunky” you’d like your dip.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Photo by Kim Galeaz

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Dip

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, slightly softened

2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potato (at least 3 to 4 large sweet potatoes)

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

1½ teaspoons cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 ¼ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2/3 cup Kroger Simple Truth Pecan Pieces

Dippers: Kroger Graham Cracker Sticks, Graham Crackers and Apple & Pear Slices

Place cream cheese, mashed sweet potato and brown sugar in food processor bowl and mix until completely blended. Add cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla and blend until incorporated. Place dip in large bowl and stir in pecan pieces by hand. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving. Store leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 days. Makes about 4 cups dip (12 servings of ¼ cup each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo by Kim Galeaz

Chocolate Almond Toffee Dip

1 container (24 oz.) Daisy Cottage Cheese (preferably 4% fat)

1 ¼ cups Kroger Hazelnut Chocolate Spread (or Nutella)

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ to ¾ teaspoon Kroger Pure Almond Extract

½ cup + ¼ cup Simple Truth Sliced Almonds, divided

2/3 cup Heath English Toffee Bits (with chocolate)

Dippers: Fresh mandarin orange slices & Apple slices

Add cottage cheese to a food processor bowl and blend until smooth. Add Kroger Hazelnut Spread, cocoa and almond extract; blend until incorporated. Add ½ cup almonds and pulse about 20 times; you still want some tiny almond pieces. Place dip in a bowl and stir in remaining ¼ cup sliced almonds and the Heath Bits. Serve immediately with dippers or refrigerate until serving time. Dip will thicken in fridge. Refrigerate any leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days.

Makes about 4 ¾ cups dip (about 18 servings of ¼-cup each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo by Kim Galeaz

Tiramisu Dip

2 containers (8 oz. each) mascarpone (Italian cream cheese)

1 package (8 oz.) 1/3-less fat cream cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon espresso instant coffee powder

4 tablespoons Marsala wine

1 container (8 oz.) non-dairy whipped topping, thawed (light or full-fat)

1-2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

½ to ¾ cup very finely chopped bittersweet chocolate

Fresh strawberries, whole

1 package (7 oz.) Italian ladyfingers (biscotti savoiardi)

In a large bowl of food processor, mix mascarpone, cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Add espresso powder and Masala wine and blend well. Fold in whipped topping with a spatula (do not use food processor or mixer.) Place dip in a shallow serving dish. Sprinkle cocoa powder over top, then sprinkle with finely chopped chocolate. Serve immediately with fresh berries and ladyfingers or refrigerate until serving time. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 days. Makes about 6 cups dip (18 servings of 1/3 cup each)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD