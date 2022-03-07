March is National Nutrition Month, and many dietitians are getting inspired by this year’s theme, “Celebrate with a World of Flavor.”

Local dietitian Kim Galeaz is joining the trend with her take on four international dips, from everything to a Mayan-inspired pumpkin seed dip to a French tapenade.

Mayan-Inspired Pumpkin Seed Dip

3 Tablespoons corn oil

2 large jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely minced

¾ cup finely diced onion

5 to 6 garlic cloves, very finely minced pinch salt

1 ½ cups Roasted, Salted Pepitas (Kroger bulk section in square containers)

2/3 cup packed finely chopped cilantro

5 Tablespoons lime juice

1 heaping teaspoon orange zest

2 Tablespoons corn or vegetable oil (not olive)

¼ teaspoon each salt

3 to 4 Tablespoons water

Garnishes: chopped cilantro, lime slices and/or cilantro

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 3 tablespoons corn oil. Add minced jalapeno pepper, onion, garlic and pinch of salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly. Add pumpkin seeds, cooled onion-garlic-pepper mixture, cilantro, lime juice, orange zest, corn 2 tablespoons corn/vegetable oil and salt to food processor bowl. Process until thoroughly blended. Scrape bowl, add a couple tablespoons water, and process again until combined. Taste, add more salt and/or water or lime juice to taste. Garnish and enjoy immediately. Or refrigerate in tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 days. Makes about 2 ¼ cups dip.

Middle Eastern Smoky Eggplant Hummus

2 ¼ pounds eggplant (2 or 3, depending on size)

Extra virgin olive oil for brushing eggplant

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger Garbanzo Beans, rinsed and drained

2 very large garlic cloves, finely minced

2 ½ Tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf Italian parsley

4 to 5 Tablespoons tahini

2 to 3 Tablespoons lemon juice

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Garnish: swirls of olive oil, chopped Italian parsley, smoked paprika

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Wash eggplant and pat dry. Cut each eggplant in half and score the cut side (flesh) in a criss-cross design. Thoroughly brush cut side with olive oil. Line a 18×13-inch sheet pan with parchment paper and place eggplant halves, cut side down. Pierce eggplant skin with a fork in a couple places. Roast until skin is crinkly and collapses on itself and inside flesh in thoroughly soft. Cool slightly, then scoop flesh out of eggplant halves and place in a bowl. Cool completely. You should have at least 2 ½ cups eggplant pulp/flesh. (Discard skins). Add garbanzo beans, eggplant, garlic, parsley, tahini, lemon juice, smoked paprika, cumin and salt to food processor bowl. Process until thoroughly blended. Scrape bowl, add olive and process until combined. Garnish and serve immediately. Or refrigerate in tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 to 5 days. Makes around 3 1/3 cups dip.

Spanish Romesco Dip

1 (14.5 ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, drained

1 (16 ounce) jar roasted red bell peppers, drained

2 very large garlic cloves, finely minced

¾ cup toasted whole wheat bread crumbs*

¾ cup Kroger Simple Truth Roasted Salted Whole Almonds

2 heaping Tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf Italian parsley

1 ¾ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 to 1 ½ Tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 to 5 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Garnish: Italian parsley, swirls of olive oil, sliced almonds

In a food processor bowl, combine diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, garlic, bread crumbs and almonds. Process until almonds are mostly ground. Add parsley, smoked paprika, red pepper, salt, pepper and red wine vinegar; process and pulse until blended. , vinegar, garlic, almonds, salt and smoked paprika. Process until mostly smooth. Add 4 tablespoons olive oil and process until thoroughly blended. Taste and add additional olive oil and spices if desired. Garnish and enjoy immediately. Or refrigerate in tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 to 5 days. Makes about 3 cups dip.

*DIY bread crumb tip: Toast 2 slices whole wheat bread. Pulse in food processor until fine crumbs. Two slices = about 1 ¼ cups crumbs. Freeze leftover crumbs.

French Tapenade

8 ounces (drained weight) mixed green olives (Kim uses a blend of pitted Castelvetrano olives and manzanilla with pimiento olives)

8 ounces (drained weight) pitta Kalamata olives

4 Tablespoons drained capers (from a 3. 5 oz. jar Private Selection Non-Pareil Capers)

4 anchovy fillets

2 very large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 ½ to 2 ½ Tablespoons lemon juice

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¾ to 1 teaspoon EACH dried thyme, dried basil and dried parsley

3 to 4 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Place green olives, Kalamata olives, capers, anchovies and garlic in food processor bowl. Process and pulse until blended. Scrape down bowl and add lemon juice, crushed red pepper, basil, thyme and parsley. Blend well. Slowly add in olive oil and process until thick paste. Taste and adjust seasonings if desired. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 5 to 7 days. Makes about 2 ¾ cups tapenade.

All recipes created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD.