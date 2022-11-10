If you think pumpkin pie is the only way to use canned pumpkin — think again!

Dietitian Kim Galeaz is expanding your culinary creations and using the healthy and affordable pantry staple in savory recipes.

Curried Pumpkin Soup

3 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1 bag (12 oz.) frozen Kroger Chopped Onions

3 garlic cloves, very finely minced (or equivalent amount from ready-to-use jar minced garlic)

1 Tablespoon + 1 ½ teaspoons very finely minced ginger

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 ¼ teaspoons Kroger Private Selection Thai-Inspired Red Curry Powder

½ teaspoon salt

4 Tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger 100% pure pumpkin

4 cups Kroger vegetable broth

1 ½ cups Kroger red lentils

1 can (14-15 oz.) lite Thai coconut milk

3-4 Tablespoons lime juice

Garnishes: toasted coconut, cilantro leaves, green onions

In a large stock pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté about 6 minutes, until onions are nearly soft. Add garlic, ginger, all spices and red curry paste. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir/whisk in pumpkin, broth and red lentils and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low simmer; simmer 15 to 20 minutes, or until lentils are soft, but not mushy. Stir in coconut milk and lime juice and adjust seasonings (cumin, coriander and curry powder) if desired. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days.

Makes about 8 cups soup (4 to 6 servings).

Harissa Spiced Pumpkin Hummus

2 (15.5 ounce) cans Kroger garbanzo beans, drained and liquid saved*

1 can (15 ounces) Kroger 100% Pure Pumpkin

2 Tablespoons Kroger almond butter or honey-roasted peanut butter

3 finely minced large garlic cloves

4 Tablespoons lemon juice

2 Tablespoons Kroger Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tablespoons honey

4 Tablespoons Moroccan Spicy Harissa Sauce (from a 10 oz. jar)

2 ¼ teaspoons ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne red pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Garnishes: cilantro, pumpkin seeds and/or honey-roasted peanuts

Combine garbanzo beans, pumpkin, nut butter, garlic, lemon juice and oil in food processor. Process until thoroughly combined. Add honey, Harissa sauce, and all spices, along with at least 2 tablespoons reserved garbanzo bean liquid. Process again until smooth. Add additional reserved garbanzo bean liquid to thin out hummus if desired. (Add additional harissa and spices if you like an even spicier hummus.) Serve with favorite vegetables, pita wedges and/or whole grain naan or crackers. Refrigerate leftover hummus in tightly covered container and use within 5 days.

Makes about 4 ½ cups hummus (about 12 servings of 1/3 cup each).

Homemade Spiced Pumpkin Butter

2 cans (15 oz. each) Kroger 100% Pure Pumpkin

¾ to 1 cup water

2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup white granulated sugar

2 teaspoons Kroger Private Selection Cinnamon

2 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon salt

Add all ingredients to a large saucepan (at least a 3 qt. size). Stir to thoroughly combine. Over medium-high heat, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Add a couple tablespoons water if desired while cooking. Cool pumpkin butter, then ladle into jars or container. Refrigerate and use within a month.

Makes about 4 cups (16 servings of ¼-cup each).

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 can (15 ounces) Kroger pure pumpkin

½ cup Kroger Private Selection sea salt caramel dessert ice-cream topping*

¾ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon

Garnish: drizzles of caramel topping and sprinkles of coarse salt

Dippers: Sliced green, red and yellow apples**

Place all ingredients in food processor bowl and mix until thoroughly blended. Scrape sides while blending. Taste and add more spices if desired. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. *Warm sea salt caramel sauce in microwave about 30 seconds to make it easier to pour/measure. **Additional dippers included sliced Asian pears, pears, graham crackers, Kroger graham cracker sticks, gingersnap cookies, vanilla wafers.

Makes about 2 ½ cups dip.

All recipes by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD .