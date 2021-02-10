Family fondue fun for Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with the family, making fondue is a fun and tasty way to bond.
If you do not have a fondue pot, you can still dip and dunk food into delicious pizza, cheese or chocolate fondue.
Dietitian Kim Galeaz has some easy fondue recipes to share.
Kim’s Pizza Fondue
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 ½ cups very finely chopped onion
- 2 garlic cloves, very finely minced
- 2 jars (14 oz. each) Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce
- 4 tablespoons water, divided
- 1 can (8 oz.) tomato sauce
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1 cup (4 oz.) shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup (4 oz.) Kroger shredded Italian Blend cheese
- 2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Dipper ideas: Kroger mini pizza crust wedges, frozen cooked meatballs, cooked tortellini & ravioli, large plain pasta pieces, black olives, jarred mushrooms, bell pepper strips
Directions
- In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onions and cook until onions are soft and nearly done; add garlic and continue cooking and stirring, until thoroughly done.
- Stir in pizza sauces then add 2 tablespoons water to each jar and shake well to get all pizza sauce out. Add that liquid to the skillet and stir.
- Add tomato sauce and Italian seasoning, and cook 2-3 minutes until hot.
- Add all cheeses carefully and stir until thoroughly melted and blended.
- Serve from stovetop (keep pan on lowest possible setting to stay hot) or pour pizza fondue in a small crock pot or electric skillet for tabletop serving. Serve with favorite dippers. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 5 ½ cups pizza fondue (roughly 10 servings of ½ cup each.)
Kim’s Cheese Fondue
Ingredients
- 8 oz. Butterkase*
- 8 oz. Fontina*
- 8 oz. Gruyere*
- 8 oz. Gouda*
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 ¾ cups dry white wine (or family-friendly subs include sparkling grape juice or sparkling apple juice)
- 1 very large garlic clove, finely minced
- 3 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 1 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
*Most often found in Kroger deli or Murray’s Cheese area of larger Kroger stores. Can sub Swiss for Gruyere.
Dipper ideas: oven-roasted or steamed Baby Gold, Red or Purple Potatoes, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Apple & Pear Slices, Ham Chunks, Bread cubes, Tortellini & Ravioli, Pasta pieces
Directions
- Shred all cheeses and place in large bowl. You can also cut the cheeses into very thin slices and chop up instead of shredding.
- Add cornstarch to cheeses and toss well to cover all pieces.
- In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, add sparkling juice/wine, garlic and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer.
- Add cheese, 2 cups at a time, stirring well after each addition. Keep heat very very low so cheese doesn’t stick or over-heat.
- Once cheese is blended and melted, add nutmeg, salt, pepper and mustard.
- Serve from stovetop (keep pan on lowest possible setting to stay hot) or pour pizza fondue in a small crock pot or electric skillet for tabletop serving. Serve with favorite dippers. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 5 cups fondue (at least 12 – 15 servings.)
Kim’s S’mores Fondue
Ingredients
- 1 ½ bags (11.5 oz. each) Kroger milk chocolate chips
- 1 bag (10 oz.) Private Selection dark chocolate chunks (62% cacao)
- 1 jar (7 oz.) marshmallow crème
- ¾ to 1 cup heavy cream or half-and-half (or more if you need to get it thinner)
- Crushed graham crackers for garnish
Dipper ideas: Jumbo marshmallows, graham crackers, Kroger graham sticks, strawberries, thick slices kiwi, chunks of banana, pineapple, mango
Instructions
- In a medium to large saucepan over low heat, combine both chocolates, marshmallow crème and heavy cream.
- Stir frequently while all the chocolate melts and marshmallow crème blends in.
- Serve in a small crock pot on warm/low setting to keep hot and prevent. Or just serve individual mini-bowls of the fondue straight from the stove-top saucepan, which is kept on the lowest possible setting to stay hot/warm and not thicken up.
- Serve with favorite dippers. Refrigerate any leftovers in tightly covered container and heat on stove with a couple more tablespoons half & half or heavy cream (or even milk) to thin. Makes about 4 cups decadent S’mores fondue.