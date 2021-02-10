Family fondue fun for Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with the family, making fondue is a fun and tasty way to bond.

If you do not have a fondue pot, you can still dip and dunk food into delicious pizza, cheese or chocolate fondue.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz has some easy fondue recipes to share.

Kim’s Pizza Fondue

Kim’s Pizza Fondue, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ cups very finely chopped onion

2 garlic cloves, very finely minced

2 jars (14 oz. each) Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce

4 tablespoons water, divided

1 can (8 oz.) tomato sauce

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup (4 oz.) Kroger shredded Italian Blend cheese

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Dipper ideas: Kroger mini pizza crust wedges, frozen cooked meatballs, cooked tortellini & ravioli, large plain pasta pieces, black olives, jarred mushrooms, bell pepper strips

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onions and cook until onions are soft and nearly done; add garlic and continue cooking and stirring, until thoroughly done. Stir in pizza sauces then add 2 tablespoons water to each jar and shake well to get all pizza sauce out. Add that liquid to the skillet and stir. Add tomato sauce and Italian seasoning, and cook 2-3 minutes until hot. Add all cheeses carefully and stir until thoroughly melted and blended. Serve from stovetop (keep pan on lowest possible setting to stay hot) or pour pizza fondue in a small crock pot or electric skillet for tabletop serving. Serve with favorite dippers. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 5 ½ cups pizza fondue (roughly 10 servings of ½ cup each.)

Kim’s Cheese Fondue

Kim’s Cheese Fondue, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

8 oz. Butterkase*

8 oz. Fontina*

8 oz. Gruyere*

8 oz. Gouda*

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 ¾ cups dry white wine (or family-friendly subs include sparkling grape juice or sparkling apple juice)

1 very large garlic clove, finely minced

3 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

1 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

*Most often found in Kroger deli or Murray’s Cheese area of larger Kroger stores. Can sub Swiss for Gruyere.

Dipper ideas: oven-roasted or steamed Baby Gold, Red or Purple Potatoes, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Apple & Pear Slices, Ham Chunks, Bread cubes, Tortellini & Ravioli, Pasta pieces

Directions

Shred all cheeses and place in large bowl. You can also cut the cheeses into very thin slices and chop up instead of shredding. Add cornstarch to cheeses and toss well to cover all pieces. In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, add sparkling juice/wine, garlic and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer. Add cheese, 2 cups at a time, stirring well after each addition. Keep heat very very low so cheese doesn’t stick or over-heat. Once cheese is blended and melted, add nutmeg, salt, pepper and mustard. Serve from stovetop (keep pan on lowest possible setting to stay hot) or pour pizza fondue in a small crock pot or electric skillet for tabletop serving. Serve with favorite dippers. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 5 cups fondue (at least 12 – 15 servings.)

Kim’s S’mores Fondue

Ingredients

1 ½ bags (11.5 oz. each) Kroger milk chocolate chips

1 bag (10 oz.) Private Selection dark chocolate chunks (62% cacao)

1 jar (7 oz.) marshmallow crème

¾ to 1 cup heavy cream or half-and-half (or more if you need to get it thinner)

Crushed graham crackers for garnish

Dipper ideas: Jumbo marshmallows, graham crackers, Kroger graham sticks, strawberries, thick slices kiwi, chunks of banana, pineapple, mango

Instructions

In a medium to large saucepan over low heat, combine both chocolates, marshmallow crème and heavy cream. Stir frequently while all the chocolate melts and marshmallow crème blends in. Serve in a small crock pot on warm/low setting to keep hot and prevent. Or just serve individual mini-bowls of the fondue straight from the stove-top saucepan, which is kept on the lowest possible setting to stay hot/warm and not thicken up. Serve with favorite dippers. Refrigerate any leftovers in tightly covered container and heat on stove with a couple more tablespoons half & half or heavy cream (or even milk) to thin. Makes about 4 cups decadent S’mores fondue.