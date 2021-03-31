Healthy and sophisticated side dishes for Easter

If you plan on serving traditional side dishes on Easter Sunday like green beans and deviled, consider elevating your spread with a little sophistication.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz is sharing some recipes to help your side dishes stand out this Easter.

Grilled Green Beans with Candied Bacon

Grilled Green Beans, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

1 bag (32 oz.) Kroger prewashed and trimmed green beans

1-2 tablespoons corn or vegetable oil

Salt & pepper

4 slices (at least) Kim’s Candied Bacon, chopped (recipe below)

Directions

Heat grill to medium-high. Toss green beans in a large bowl with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place beans in a grill basket, grill wok or foil pan. Grill over medium-high heat 5 minutes until some beans are slightly browned. Stir beans well and continue cooking until texture is desired doneness or crisp-tender. Stir beans frequently in basket to prevent burning. Once done, add grilled beans to serving bowl and top with/toss with crumbled/chopped Kim’s Candied Bacon. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes around 8 servings.

Sweet and Smoky Deviled Eggs

Sweet and Smoky Deviled Eggs, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

12 hard-cooked large eggs

1/3 cup reduced fat, light mayonnaise

½ cup light sour cream

2 canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, very finely chopped

1 tablespoon adobo sauce (from canned chipotle peppers)

½ teaspoon ground chipotle chili pepper

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1/3 cup finely chopped Kim’s Candied Bacon, plus more for garnish (recipe below)

1/3 cup finely chopped Kroger Private Selection Praline Pecans, plus more for garnish

Directions

Cut the eggs lengthwise in half. Scoop out the yolk and place in medium bowl. (Be careful not to damage the white halves.) Mash the yolks with a fork. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, chile pepper, smoked paprika, chopped candied bacon and chopped praline pecans. Stir well to blend all ingredients. Place filling in the whites using a small spoon or tiny cookie scoop or pipe in with a pastry bag and large decorative tube. Garnish with remaining candied bacon and pecans as desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes 12 servings of 2 halves each.

Kim’s Candied Bacon

Kim’s Candied Bacon, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

1 package (24 oz.) thick cut hickory-smoked bacon, slices cut in half (such as Wright Brand Hickory Smoked)

½ cup very firmly packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne red pepper

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

Directions

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Line two 18x13x1-inch sheet pans with foil. Set aside. Whisk brown sugar, cayenne pepper and black pepper together in a large bowl. Add bacon and toss well with hands, thoroughly coating each piece of bacon. Divide and arrange bacon on both sheet pans. Cook 15 minutes, then flip all slices to other side. Return to oven and cook another 17 to 22 minutes, or until bacon is slightly crisp but not burnt. (Watch closely, as the sugar will cause bacon to darken too much and burn if over-cooked.) When done, place pans on wire cooling racks for just one minute. Then remove bacon slices to parchment paper or foil to cool completely. Enjoy immediately or store leftover bacon tightly covered container or zippered freezer bag. Refrigerate or freeze. Makes about 28 half-slices of bacon (enough for Kim’s Sweet & Smoky Deviled Eggs and Grilled Green Beans.)

Spring Salad with Asparagus and Praline Pecans

Spring Salad, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients (Use amount needed for your gathering size)

Mixed Greens

Fresh Spinach Leaves

Sliced red onion

Sliced fresh strawberries

Oven-roasted asparagus spears, cut into thirds*

Kroger Private Selection Praline Pecans, chopped if desired

Dressing: Purchased Kroger Private Selection Lemon and Raspberry Vinaigrette

Directions

Toss all greens in large salad serving bowl. Add red onions, strawberries, asparagus pieces and lots of praline pecans. Serve with Lemon or Raspberry Vinaigrette. Makes a large salad customized for your gathering. *To make asparagus – oven roast for best flavor. Heat oven to 425⁰ F. Trim woody ends from spears, wash and pat dry. Arrange in single layer on 18×13-inch sheet pan covered with parchment paper. Roast until spears are desired crisp-tender, about 8 to 12 minutes depending on spear thickness.

Lemon Cream Topping for Fruit Salad and Berries

Lemon Cream Topping, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

1 package (8 oz.) full-fat or 1/3 less fat Neufchatel cream cheese

2/3 cup nonfat Greek vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons light or full-fat sour cream

1 – 1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

¼ to 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

(Fruit salad or fresh berries)

Directions

Combine cream cheese, yogurt, sugar, sour cream and sugar in a food processor bowl. Process and pulse until smooth. Slowly pour in lemon juice while processing. Add lemon zest and blend. Serve immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container. Serve with favorite berries or mixed fruit salad. Makes 1 ¾ cup topping (about 6-8 servings). **Kim always makes a double batch for family get-togethers and celebrations.