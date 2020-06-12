Hit the trails with the right sips and snacks

Now that more state and local parks and recreational venues are open, it’s the perfect time for families to hit the trails and do some hiking, biking or walking. What snacks and sips will you pack to stay fueled and hydrated? Dietitian Kim Galeaz suggested her Trail Mix Cookies and Snack Mix that won’t melt in the sun and a sports drink with no sugar added.

Kim’s Trail Mix Cookies

1 ½ cups candy-coated chocolate pieces (M&M’s)

½ cup finely chopped pecans

½ cup roasted salted sunflower seeds

¾ cup golden raisins

¾ cup dried cranberries

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 ¾ cups white whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 375⁰F. In a medium bowl, stir together candies, pecans, sunflower seeds, raisins and dried cranberries. Set aside. In a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter, peanut butter, both sugars and vanilla until blended and creamy. Add eggs and beat until blended. Add oats, flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt and mix until completely combined. Stir in candy-nut-fruit mixture, mixing just until combined; avoid over-mixing. Using a #40 cookie scoop (1 ½ tablespoon size leveled), drop dough onto ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until lightly browned on bottoms – cookies will harden as they cool. Cool 1 minute on baking sheet, then remove cookies to wire cooling racks to cool completely. Store cookies in tightly covered container or freezer zippered bags. Can also be frozen. Makes about 68 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Hike Bike & Swim Snack Mix

1 cup bite-size Frosted Mini Wheats

1 ½ cups Cheerios

1 cup whole-grain or regular goldfish crackers

1 ½ cups honey-roasted peanuts

¾ cup dried tart cherries

2/3 cup raisins

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl. Store in a tightly covered container or zippered freezer bag at room temperature. Can also be frozen. Makes 6 ½ cups snack mix (13 servings of ½ cup each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD