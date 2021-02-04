Honoring Kansas City and Tampa Bay with your Super Bowl party menu

Whether you are a Kansas City Chiefs fan or are rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you can pay homage to both teams with some state-specific party foods.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz says “Go Team!” with some recipes that highlight the best of Florida and Kansas, as well as give you plenty of energy to cheer your team to victory.

Smoky Brisket Sandwiches with Cherry Barbecue Sauce (Kansas City)

Smoky Brisket Sandwiches with Cherry Barbecue Sauce, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients for Smoky Rub:

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1½ teaspoons ground black pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 ½ tablespoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dry mustard

Ingredients for Cherry Barbecue Sauce:

1 bottle (17 to 18 oz.) favorite Kansas City barbecue sauce

2 cans (15 oz. each) tart cherries, reserve juice when draining

Additional ingredients:

4 ½ pounds fresh brisket flat

10 to 12 large sturdy sandwich buns, such as pretzel or brioche

Directions:

Whisk rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Cover entire brisket with rub, patting in to coat thoroughly. Place in tightly covered container and refrigerate overnight or at least 8 hours. Prepare cherry barbecue sauce when it’s time to cook brisket. Place barbecue sauce and drained cherries in a blender. Process until completely blended. Take 1/3 to ½ cup reserved cherry juice and add to barbecue sauce bottle and shake well. Pour that liquid into blender and process again. Cut brisket in two pieces if necessary to fit in your slow cooker bowl. Place brisket in very large (6 quart) slow cooker. Pour cherry barbecue sauce over brisket. Cook on low 8 ½ to 10 hours. Remove brisket to cutting board and let it rest 10 minutes before slicing across the grain. Pour cherry barbecue sauce in a medium bowl and serve with brisket. Refrigerate leftover brisket and sauce in a tightly covered container. Makes enough beef for about 10 sandwiches.

Loaded Apple Sheet Pan Pie (Kansas City)

Loaded Apple Sheet Pan Pie, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients for Caramel Sauce:

1 bag (11 oz.) caramels, unwrapped (about 36-37 caramels)

½ cup half and half

Ingredients for Whole Grain Crust:

1 ½ cups white whole flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cut into 16 pieces

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup water

1 large egg

Ingredients for Apple Mixture

7 cups sliced, peeled apples (tart/sweet variety such as Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp)

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Ingredients for Cream Cheese Topping & Pecans:

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, slightly beaten

¾ to 1 cup finely chopped pecans

Directions:

Heat oven to 375⁰F. In a saucepan over low heat, combine caramels and half and half. Stir frequently to help caramels melt. Keep mixture warm while preparing all other ingredients. In a large bowl, whisk together both flours, sugar and salt. Cut in butter pieces with a pastry cutter until mixture looks like coarse crumbs. In a separate small bowl, whisk oil, water and egg together. Pour into flour mixture and mix until blended with a fork or wooden spoon. Gather up mixture, incorporating crumbs while you place dough in ungreased 10x15x1-inch baking pan. Pat and spread mixture evenly on bottom and slightly up sides. In a large bowl, combine apples, flour, both sugars, lemon juice and lemon zest. Place apples over crust and spread relatively evenly. Spoon or drizzle warm caramel sauce over apples. In another medium bowl with electric mixer, combine cream cheese, sugar and egg until thoroughly blended. Spoon/spread cheese mixture over apple/caramel sauce, and spread lightly. Sprinkle with pecans. Bake 35 to 42 minutes or until the cream cheese mixture looks light golden brown. Cool on wire rack and cut into squares or rectangles. Store covered in refrigerator. Makes 18 to 24 slices. (Recipe inspired by Pillsbury’s Apple Pie recipe)

Crab Cake Sliders with Lemon Garlic Mayonnaise (Tampa Bay)

Crab Cake Sliders with Lemon Garlic Mayonnaise, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients:

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 large egg, lightly beaten

½ cup very finely diced red bell pepper

2/3 cup very finely chopped green onions (both green & white parts)

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Old Bay Seafood Seasoning

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 pound refrigerated lump crab meat, picked free of any shell or cartilage

1 cup homemade whole wheat bread crumbs (3/4 cup if using purchased whole wheat bread crumbs)

4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

12 slider buns (Hawaiian, white or whole wheat)

Ingredients for Lemon Garlic Mayo:

¾ cup light mayonnaise

1 – 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

2-3 teaspoons lemon zest

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions for lemon mayo:

Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Serve with sliders on bun.

Directions:

In a medium/large bowl, stir together all ingredients except crab meat and bread crumbs until blended. Add crab meat and bread crumbs, stirring lightly. Form into patties using a ¼-cup measuring cup. Pat very lightly – don’t press excessively, but make them stick together – and place on lightly greased or oiled large 18×13-inch sheet pan. Refrigerate an hour or two before cooking to allow them to firm up. Heat oven to 450⁰F. Brush crab cakes with melted butter on tops and cook until they are browned on edges and tops, about 10 to 13 minutes. Watch closely. Serve on slider buns with lemon garlic mayo. Makes 12 sliders and about ¾ cup mayo.

Sunshine Orange Cake (Tampa Bay)

Sunshine Orange Cake, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients:

2-4 oranges (1½ pounds total weight)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 ¼ cups white whole wheat flour

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

Cut strawberries and peeled sections of mandarin oranges for garnish

Ingredients for Orange Glaze:

2 – 2 ½ cups powdered sugar

4 to 6 tablespoons orange juice

1-2 teaspoons orange zest (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 325⁰F. Prep oranges: take 1 ½ pounds of oranges (usually about 3 or 4 depending on size) and cut into large chunks, cut off stem ends, and removing seeds if you’re not using navel oranges. Keep peel on oranges! Place chunks in food processor bowl and process until blended. Set aside. Grease (Crisco) and flour a Bundt pan (10 cup at least) extremely well. In the bowl of an electric mixer with paddle attachment on medium speed, beat butter and sugar until fluffy, at least 3 minutes. Beat in eggs one at a time. Measure 2 cups of the orange mixture and add to the batter, mixing until blended. In a separate medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together. Add to batter and mix (on medium) just until smooth and blended. Pour/spoon batter into greased and floured Bundt pan. Smooth the top. Bake about 50 to 55 minutes, until cake seems firm and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out with a few moist (now raw) crumbs clinging. Cool cake in pan on wire cooling rack about 5-10 minutes, then flip cake out of pan on wire cooling rack to completely cool. Once cooled, whisk powdered sugar and orange juice (and zest if using) together in a medium bowl. Taste and adjust sugar or juice as you see fit. Thinner = more juice, thicker = more sugar. Spoon glaze over top of cake, letting it run down sides slightly. Garnish with peeled mandarin orange sections and cut strawberries. Cut cake into slices and serve with additional fruits and any leftover glaze. Store cake tightly covered in a cool place (doesn’t need full refrigeration though). Makes 12-15 cake slices. (Recipe inspired by Sunset Magazine’s Whole Orange Cake recipe)