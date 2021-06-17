Hot dogs with a healthy twist for Father’s Day

Some families will be celebrating Father’s Day by firing up the grill. And for many, that means hot dogs are on the menu!

But what if you want to avoid the high fat and calories that come with them?

Dietitian Kim Galeaz says go ahead and enjoy them — just give them a healthy boost with vegetable and fruit-filled toppings.

Mexican Street Corn Hot Dog

Ingredients:

2 bags (10 oz. each) frozen Kroger Private Selection Mexican Street Corn

Cilantro leaves

Crumbled Cotija cheese (or Queso fresco)

Cayenne pepper

Lime wedges

Favorite hot dogs, grilled

Favorite hot dog buns

Directions:

Microwave Mexican Street Corn according to package directions. Top hot dogs with Mexican Street Corn, extra crumbled Cotija cheese, cilantro and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Serve with lime wedges if desired.

Vietnamese Hot Dog with Pickled Carrots and Radish and Sriracha Mayonnaise

Ingredients for Pickled Carrots and Radishes:

2 cups shredded carrots

2 cups thinly sliced radishes

1 ½ cups unseasoned rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ tablespoons sugar

Ingredients for Sriracha Mayonnaise:

1 cup light reduced-fat mayonnaise

½ cup Sriracha sauce (less if you dont want it as spicy)

Remaining ingredients:

Sliced cucumbers

Sliced jalapeno peppers

Chopped salted peanuts

Cilantro leaves

Lime wedges (optional)

Favorite hot dogs, grilled

Favorite hot dog buns

Directions:

At least 2 hours before time to enjoy hotdogs, make the pickled carrots and radishes as well as the Sriracha Mayo. For pickled vegetables, combine the shredded carrots and sliced radishes in a large bowl. Whisk vinegar, salt and sugar together in a medium bowl, then pour over vegetable mixture. Press to cover all. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before enjoying. For Mayo, stir Sriracha sauce and mayonnaise together in a small bowl until blended. Refrigerate until serving Once hotdogs are cooked/grilled, top with cucumbers, pickled carrots & radishes, cilantro, jalapeno peppers and chopped peanuts. Drizzle with Sriracha Mayo and squeeze lime juice if desired.

All-American BBQ Hot Dog with Smoky Apple Baked Beans

Ingredients for Smoky Apple Baked Beans:

6 cans (15.5 oz. each) Kroger Great Northern Beans, rinsed and drained

2 ½ cups finely chopped onion (white or Vidalia sweet)

2 ½ cups favorite Kroger Barbecue Sauce (you’ll need 1 full bottle plus part of another)

1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar 2 teaspoons Kroger dry mustard powder

2 to 3 tablespoons liquid hickory smoke (your preferred smokiness level) 2 heaping cups finely chopped, peeled Granny Smith apple (Cosmic Crisp or Honeycrisp work, too)

Optional: 1 cup chopped cooked bacon

Remaining Ingredients:

½ to 2/3 cup favorite light mayonnaise (Kim loves Hellman’s light)

2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 bag (16 oz.) Kroger Shredded Coleslaw Mix

Chopped apples (any favorite red or green with skin left-on)

Favorite hot dogs, grilled

Favorite hot dog buns

Directions for Smoky Apple Baked Beans:

Heat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir lightly until blended. Pour in 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish coated with vegetable cooking spray. Bake 50 minutes, or until bubbly and heated throughout (and until apples are desired tender-crisp.) Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 12 cups baked beans (17 servings of 2/3 cup each)

Directions:

Make baked beans. Let cool slightly. Make coleslaw by whisking mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Add coleslaw mixture and stir lightly to coat and blend. Refrigerate until serving time. (Makes about 6 cups total coleslaw.) Top cooked hotdogs with desired amount of smoky apple baked beans, coleslaw and additional chopped apples.