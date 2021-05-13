How to deal with ‘problem foods’ as you age

For some people, aging does not just add wrinkles and graying hair. It can also lead to some of your favorite foods becoming hard to digest.

Milk, cheese, pineapple and tomatoes are some of the foods that people, including FOX59’s Daniel Miller, say they can no longer tolerate.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz provides some substitute ideas for those problem foods.

If raw tomatoes are giving you issues, Galeaz suggests to cook them or just replace with vegetables high in vitamin C and/or Vitamin A. That includes bell peppers, spinach, leafy greens and sweet potatoes.

For milk and dairy products, there are many lactose-free alternatives including cultured milk products like kefir.

Galeaz also shared a recipe for a ketchup alternative.

Kim’s Roasted Red Pepper Mayonnaise

¾ cup favorite light mayonnaise

1 jar (16 oz.) roasted red bell peppers, drained and patted dry

2 small garlic cloves, very finely minced

Place all ingredients in a food processor bowl. Process until thoroughly blended. Store in tightly covered container or jar in refrigerator and use within 7 days. Makes a heaping 2 cups.