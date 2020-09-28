Kids can help cook these dishes for Family Meals Month

We’re marking Family Meal Month on FOX59 Morning News!

Dietitian Kim Galeaz believes we should make family meals a year-long activity! She also encourages parents to let kids help in the kitchen.

Find some smart, healthy recipes for the whole family below!

Family Pizza Night (Angela’s sons’ favorite version)

1 (12 oz.) Kroger ready-to-use original pizza crust (from a 24 oz. package)

1tablespoon melted butter

¾ cup Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce (from a 14 oz. jar)*

2 cups Kroger Shredded mozzarella cheese (at least!), divided

Chef Brock’s favorite toppings: pepperoni, banana peppers, onion, green pepper, mushrooms

Heat oven to 450⁰F. Brush pizza crust with melted butter. Spread pizza sauce over crust evenly. Sprinkle beef-onion mixture over pizza evenly. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella cheese and any/all of your favorite pizza toppings, such as Brock’s favorite’s for his family. Top with remaining (at least) 1 cup cheese. Bake 7 to 9 minutes, or until cheese is lightly browned and all ingredients are hot.

Cut into wedges. *Use more or less pizza sauce, but you’ll need at least 2/3 to ¾ cup total volume sauce. Makes 6 to 8 slices, depending on cut.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Oven Roasted Broccoli with Parmesan (Jim’s daughters’ favorite way to make)

1 ½ to 2 pounds broccoli florets

Extra virgin olive oil (a couple tablespoons)

Salt and pepper

Private Selection Grated Parmesan Cheese

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Line 18×13-inch rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper or lightly coat with olive oil. Place bite-sized broccoli florets in a big bowl, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss well in bowl. Spread onto rimmed sheet pan and sprinkle very lightly with grated Parmesan. Cook until broccoli is desired doneness, even slightly charred on edges. Watch closely and at half-way point of cooking, flip all pieces on sheet pan. Continue cooking. (Total time will be at least 15 minutes, more for the caramelized-charred effect.) Remove from oven and sprinkle with more Parmesan cheese. Makes at least 6-8 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s Easy Orange Chicken with Rice

Orange sauce

¾ cup Kroger orange juice

1/3 cup unseasoned rice wine vinegar

½ to 1 teaspoon sesame oil

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons light less sodium soy sauce

1 to 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

¼ cup honey

1 ½ tablespoons (at least) orange zest

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

3 to 4 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

3 tablespoons cornstarch

¾ teaspoon ground dry ginger

1/8 to ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Chicken

2 – 2 ¼ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized 1-inch chunks*

2/3 cup cornstarch

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

4 to 5 tablespoons total vegetable oil for cooking chicken chunks

½ to 1 cup chopped green onions

Cooked rice (at least 6 cups)

Optional garnishes: more chopped green onion, sesame seeds, orange slices

In a medium bowl or glass 4-cup measuring cup, whisk together all orange sauce ingredients until thoroughly blended. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together cornstarch, salt and pepper. Add chicken chunks and toss/stir well so all chunks are completely coated. Heat 4 tablespoons vegetable oil in a very large (14-inch) skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add coated chicken chunks to skillet and cook until chicken is almost done (165⁰F), turning pieces as needed. Stir in prepared orange sauce. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to just a simmer. Add green onions and cook until chicken is thoroughly done, and sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. If you want slightly thicker sauce, stir in a tiny bit more cornstarch. Garnish with more green onions and sesame seeds if desired. Serve over favorite white or brown rice.

Makes at least 6 servings.

*If you have to trim the chicken breasts of gristle and fat, buy at least 2.25 pounds so you’ll end up with a solid 2 pounds of chicken chunks.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD