Registered dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz loves a challenge.

So when FOX59 anchor Daniel Miller asked her to come up with recipes featuring the beloved Biscoff cookies, she made the challenge even sweeter using both cookies and cookie butter!

Biscoff Cookie Donuts with Orange Almond Glaze

Orange Almond Cookie Glaze

2 cups Kroger powdered sugar

3 Tablespoons Biscoff Crunchy or Creamy Cookie Butter

4 – 5 Tablespoons 100% orange juice

4 Biscoff cookies, finely crushed

¼ cup very finely chopped Kroger Simple Truth Roasted Salted Almonds

Baked Donuts

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 tablespoons BIscoff Creamy Cookie Butter, melted

2 large eggs

¾ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon pure almond extract

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup full-fat sour cream

2 cups King Arthur white whole wheat flour

¾ cup chopped pieces Biscoff cookies (tiny diced pieces)

½ cup finely chopped Kroger Simple Truth Roasted Salted Almonds

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Spray two (6 cavity each) standard size donut pans with vegetable cooking spray and set aside. Make orange glaze, chop all donut toppings and set aside.

In a large mixer bowl, beat brown sugar, melted butter and melted Biscoff Cookie Butter until smooth. Add eggs, vanilla and almond extracts, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Beat lightly until blended. Add flour alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with the flour. Blend well, on low-medium speed, taking care not to over-mix. Batter will be thick. Lightly stir in chopped Biscoff Cookies and chopped almonds by hand. Spoon or pipe batter into donut pans, spreading and filling all 12 cups evenly. Bake 8 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in a donut comes out clean. Avoid over-cooking. Let donuts rest in pan about 2 minutes, then remove donuts to wire racks. Glaze donuts while warm and sprinkle each donut with some finely chopped almonds and crushed Biscoff Cookies. Enjoy warm or at room temperature. Donuts (once cooled and glaze dries) can be frozen in zippered freezer bags.

Makes 12 decadent donuts. Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Indian-Spiced Red Lentil Hummus with Biscoff Cookie Butter

1 1/3 cup Kroger Red Lentils, dry*

4 cups water

1 can (15.5 oz.) Kroger garbanzo beans, drained and liquid saved (for thinning hummus)

(for thinning hummus) 3 very large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

Heaping 1/3 cup Biscoff Crunchy Cookie Butter

¼ cup lemon juice

3 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1 Tablespoon curry powder

1 Tablespoon garam masala

¼ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

4 to 6 Tablespoons reserved garbanzo bean liquid

Optional garnishes: drizzled melted Biscoff cookie butter, crushed Biscoff cookies, crushed red pepper Serve with: Biscoff cookies, Naan and fresh vegetables

In a large saucepan over high heat, combine red lentils and water. Heat until boiling, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer until lentils are soft, but not mushy, about 8 to 12 minutes. Drain excess water and let lentils cool about 10 minutes. Add lentils, garbanzo beans, garlic, Biscoff Cookie Butter, lemon juice and vegetable oil to a food processor bowl. Process until nearly smooth, scraping bowl several times. Add curry powder, garam masala, turmeric, cayenne pepper and salt. Process again until thoroughly blended, adding in several tablespoons of reserved garbanzo bean liquid to thin hummus to desired consistency. (I use about 3 to 5 tablespoons liquid.) Taste and add more Curry Powder or Garam Masala if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container.

Makes about 4 ½ cups hummus.

*1 1/3 cups dried lentils makes about 3 ½ cups cooked lentils.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Grilled Cheese with Apple and Biscoff Cookie Butter

2 slices 100% whole wheat bread

1 Tablespoon Biscoff Creamy Cookie Butter

4 or 5 Slices Cheese (Kim used 2 slices Kroger Aged White Cheddar, 1 slice Kroger Gouda and 2 slices American Cheese. Havarti, Muenster, Colby-Jack and Cheddar also work well.)

8 to 10 slices apple (thinly sliced)

Butter, softened

Butter or spray for skillet

Divide and spread the Biscoff Cookie Butter on the insides of both pieces of Bread. On one slice of bread, layer cheeses, then top with apple slices. Top with second Biscoff-covered bread slice and press lightly yet firmly. Liberally spread softened butter on outsides of bread. Heat non-stick skillet with cooking spray and a little butter over medium heat. Add sandwich and cook, covered with a lid, until bottom side is lightly/medium browned, 3 to 5 minutes depending on your heat. Flip sandwich carefully and cook, covered, until other side is browned and all cheeses are melted and gooey. Serve immediately. Makes 1 decadent delicious sandwich.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Chocolate Pecan Pie Biscoff Bars

Biscoff Crust

1 package (8.8 oz.) Biscoff Biscuit Cookies

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup Biscoff Crunchy Cookie Butter, melted

Filling

3 large eggs

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup light corn syrup

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/3 cup Biscoff Creamy Cookie Butter, melted

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 (12 oz.) package Kroger Private Selection Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips* (about 1 ¾ to 2 cups chips)

1 ¾ cups chopped and toasted pecans

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Generously butter a 9×13-inch metal baking pan (bottom, sides and corners). Prepare crust: Completely crush the Biscoff Cookies in a Food Processor. Pour into a large bowl. Stir in melted butter and melted Biscoff Cookie Butter until blended and mixture looks like wet sand. Add to buttered pan and press firmly and evenly in pan. Bake crust about 8 – 10 minutes, until slightly browned. Set aside. Leave oven on.

Prepare filling: In a medium-large bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, melted cookie butter, salt and vanilla extract. Stir in chocolate chips and toasted chopped pecans. Pour filling in baked Biscoff crust, spreading evenly. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or just until filling is set. (You’ll know it’s done when the edges are stable and set but the middle has just a very very slight jiggle but is stable like Jello.) Remove pan to wire rack to cool completely, then cut and enjoy. Store bars in a tightly covered container at room temperature for a couple days, or refrigerate for longer shelf-life.

Makes 24 to 36 decadent bars, depending on your cut. *Kim also likes to make these with a darker chocolate, like Kroger Private Selection 62% Dark Chocolate Chunks. Your preference.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Spicy Peach Biscoff BBQ Sauce

2 ½ Tablespoons vegetable oil

2 ½ cups finely chopped onion

2 large garlic cloves, very finely chopped

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger Tomato Sauce

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger Crushed Tomatoes

½ cup Biscoff Creamy Cookie Butter

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger Sliced Peaches in Juice, coarsely chopped

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 – 2 teaspoons hickory liquid smoke*

1/3 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ – ¾ teaspoon ground chipotle chili pepper

½ – ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large deep-sided skillet or Dutch oven. Add onion and cook about 5 to 7 minutes, until translucent. Add garlic and cook 2 more minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, chopped peaches, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon liquid smoke, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cayenne pepper, chipotle pepper, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to simmer. Simmer about 25 minutes. Taste and add more hickory liquid smoke or seasonings if desired. With an immersion blender*, process sauce until nearly smooth and peaches are completely blended. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered containers. *Blender or food processor would work; it’ll have to be done in batches though.)

Makes about 5 ¾ cups barbecue sauce.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD