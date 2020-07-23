Kim Galeaz shares back-to-school breakfast ideas

Can you create a healthy breakfast with cookies, muffins or donuts? Dietitian Kim Galeaz says yes, as long as you use the right ingredients, like whole grains, fruits, nuts and lean ham.

Breakfast Fruit and Nut Cookies

1 cup finely chopped pecans*

1 cup Kroger roasted salted almonds*

2/3 cup Kroger raisins*

2/3 cup Kroger dried cranberries*

2/3 cup dried tart cherries*

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup Kroger creamy peanut butter

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

2 large eggs

2 cups Kroger old-fashioned oats

1 ¾ cups Kroger or King Arthur white whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 375⁰F. In a medium bowl, stir together nuts and dried fruits. Set aside. In a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter, peanut butter, both sugars, vanilla and almond extract until blended and creamy. Add eggs and beat until blended. Add oats, flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt and mix until completely combined. Stir in fruit-nut mixture, mixing just until combined; avoid over-mixing. Using a #40 cookie scoop (1 ½ tablespoon size leveled), drop dough onto ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned on bottoms – cookies will harden as they cool. Cool 1 minute on baking sheet, then remove cookies to wire cooling racks to cool completely. Store cookies in tightly covered container or freezer zippered bags. Can also be frozen. Makes about 62 – 64 cookies. *Customize with your favorite dried fruit and nut combo. Just use 2 cups of nuts and 2 cups of dried fruit total.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins

1 cup very finely diced Kroger ham (or other favorite breakfast meat)

1/2 cup very finely chopped green onions

15 Kroger large eggs

1 tablespoon whole milk

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

2 cups (8 oz.) Kroger shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Spray 12-cup muffin tin with vegetable cooking spray. In a medium bowl, stir together green onions and ham (or breakfast meat of choice). Divide mixture evenly between the 12 muffin cups. In a large 8 cup Pyrex measuring cup (or bowl), whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture into muffin cups, filling each cup evenly. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese, dividing evenly between the 12 cups. Cups will be completely full and cheese will create a domed top. Bake about 23 to 28 minutes, until eggs are set. When tested with toothpick, they will not leave “liquid” on toothpick, only cheese. Let muffins sit in muffin pan a couple minutes before taking them out. Enjoy hot. *Muffins can be frozen in zippered freezer bags. Simply microwave 1 ½ to 2 minutes to completely heat and thaw. Makes 12 egg muffins.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Blueberry Lemon Whole Grain Donuts

¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar

6 tablespoons Kroger unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

Zest of 1 large lemon (around 1 tablespoon)

¾ teaspoon Kroger pure vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

¾ cup sour cream (full fat)

2 ¼ cups Kroger or King Arthur white whole wheat flour

1 cup blueberries, divided (smaller ones best)

Lemon Glaze

2 cups Kroger powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons Kroger half & half

1 ½ to 2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Spray two (6 cavity each) standard size pans with vegetable cooking spray. In large mixer bowl, beat brown sugar and melted butter until smooth. Add eggs, lemon zest and vanilla, baking powder, baking soda and nutmeg, beating lightly until blended. Add flour alternately with the sour cream, beginning and ending with the flour. Blend well, on low-medium speed, taking care not to over-mix. Batter will be thick. Lightly stir in ¾ cup blueberries by hand. Spoon batter into donut pans, spreading and filling all 12 cups evenly. Add remaining ¼ cup blueberries by poking a couple in each of the 12 donuts. Bake 10 minutes. Let donuts rest in pan about 2 minutes, then flip pan and remove donuts to wire racks and cool completely. Make lemon glaze by whisking powdered sugar, half and half and lemon juice together in a medium bowl. Glaze donuts (you’ll probably need to “cut” holes out of the donut center before glazing). Donuts can be frozen in zippered freezer bags once the glaze sets and dries. Simply thaw frozen donuts at room temp or zap in microwave. Makes 12 donuts.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD