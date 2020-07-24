Kim Galeaz shares back-to-school lunch recipes

Want your kids to eat more vegetables? Then think beyond baby carrots and get creative. Dietitian Kim Galeaz is sharing three fun ways to get you started: Dunk & dip with a sweet corn hummus, spoon & slurp with kid-favorite pizza soup, and spread, slice & shred on super healthy lunchtime sandwiches.

Sweet Corn Hummus

2 cans (15.25 oz. each) Kroger super sweet corn kernels, drained

1 can (15.5 oz.) Kroger garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 to 2 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Optional garnishes: chives, crushed red pepper, cilantro

Place corn, garbanzo beans, garlic, olive oil and lime juice in food processor bowl. Mix until blended. Add smoked paprika, cumin, salt and pepper and process until thoroughly combined and blended. Taste, add more smoked paprika, cumin or pepper if desired. Refrigerate in tightly covered container and enjoy within 7 days. Makes 3 cups hummus.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Pepperoni Pizza Soup

2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 2/3 cup finely chopped onion

2 very finely minced garlic cloves

1 very large green bell pepper, diced

1 package (5 oz.) Kroger Mini Pepperoni

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger Italian Style Tomatoes

2 cans (15 oz. each) Kroger Tomato Sauce

1 carton (32 oz.) Kroger Vegetable Broth

2 teaspoons dried basil

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

½ teaspoon dried rosemary

¼ teaspoon salt

2 ½ to 3 cups rotini, uncooked (roughly 8 oz.)

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups (8 oz.) Kroger shredded Mozzarella cheese

In a large (at least 5 quart) Dutch oven or stock pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic and green bell pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, just until crisp-tender. Add pepperonis, canned Italian tomatoes, tomato sauce, vegetable broth and all spices. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Add uncooked rotini and cook two minutes. Then reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until pasta

is al dente (about 5 to 6 minutes). Stir in Parmesan cheese. Remove from heat and serve, topping each serving with lots of calcium-rich Mozzarella cheese. (And even throw in some of your favorite pizza ingredients if you’d like, such as black olives and mushrooms.)

Makes heaping 11 cups soup (roughly 6 servings of 2 cups each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Red Pepper Mayonnaise for Sandwiches

¾ cup favorite light mayonnaise

1 jar (16 oz.) roasted red bell peppers, drained and patted dry

2 small garlic cloves, very finely minced

Place all ingredients in a food processor bowl. Process until thoroughly blended. Store in tightly covered container or jar in refrigerator and use within 7 days. Makes a heaping 2 cups.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD